Group One joy for Bendigo drivers in Vicbred Super Series finals

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 1 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 11:00am
Daryl Douglas drives Revelstoke to a brilliant win in the 3YO Trotting Fillies Final at Melton on Saturday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick

Central Victorian trainers and drivers finished 2022 in fine style at the prestigious Vicbred Super Series finals night at Melton.

