Group One joy for Bendigo drivers in Vicbred Super Series finals

Central Victorian trainers and drivers finished 2022 in fine style at the prestigious Vicbred Super Series finals night at Melton.
Drivers Jack Laugher and Darly Douglas celebrated Group One success, while trainers Kate Hargreaves and Alex Ashwood had placings at the highest level.
Former Bendigo-based trainer Chris Svanosio had two placings for the night.
Laugher and Douglas produced great drivers to record their second and 15th Group One wins respectively.
Laugher, 23, guided the Jayne Davies-trained Captain Bellasario to an upset win in the 4YO Entires and Geldings Final.
The $16 chance finished strongly down the middle of the track to reel in second favourite Act Now ($4.40) by a half-neck.
"We've thought all along that he was a pretty special horse, but he just needed a chance to show it,'' Laugher told Trots Vision after the win.
"Tonight he showed it, it was pretty special to get the win on him."
For 49-year-old Douglas, Revelstoke's win was his first Group One win since Sangreal won the Breeders Crown two-year-old trot in 2020.
Revelstoke went into the 3YO Trotting Fillies Final as the outsider of the Anton Golino stable's two runners.
Courmayeur, the $1.35 favourite, was expected to dominate the race but when he began badly his winning chances were quashed.
Douglas was patient with Revelstoke ($7) and produced a well-timed run around the field.
The daughter of Quaker Jet surged to the front coming around the home turn and put more than 16 metres on her rivals.
"It has got a bit of a bad habit of wanting to do things the wrong way,'' Douglas told Campbells Comments after the win.
"Tonight we were lucky enough that it did everything right and was too good for them.
"It's what it's all about nights like this.
"It's always good to be out there and probably even better to win."
Hargreaves narrowly missed out on her second Group One win as a trainer.
The 31-year-old from Shelbourne prepared Dont Care to finish a close-up second behind Locksley Lover in the 4YO Entires and Geldings Trotters Final.
Driven by Ellen Tormey, Dont Care showed good gate speed to cross Locksley Lover at the start and take up the lead.
Inside the final lap, Dont Care was put under pressure by race favourite Aldebaran Zeus.
The four-year-old saw off the favourite, but Locksley Lover took advantage of his soft run and sped home along the sprint lane to deny Hargreaves and Dont Care the major prize.
Ashwood has always had a good opinion of his juvenile trotter Stevie Gee and the colt lived up to expectations with a third placing in the 2YO Trotting Colts and Geldings Final.
Driven by Tayla French, Stevie Gee travelled well three back on the pegs and, despite being held up for a run briefly, made good ground in the home straight to finish inside the top three.
Svanosio, who is now based at Romsey, trained and drove Aldebaran Miley to third place in the 2YO Trotting Fillies Final and Arcee Phoenix to second place in the 3YO Trotting Colts and Geldings Final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.