Victorian reported COVID cases down more than 30 per cent

By Lucy Williams
Updated December 30 2022 - 5:57pm, first published 5:00pm
File photo

The total number of reported COVID cases in Victoria for the past week is down more than 30 per cent with an average of 10 deaths each day.

