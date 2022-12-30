The total number of reported COVID cases in Victoria for the past week is down more than 30 per cent with an average of 10 deaths each day.
Between December 23 and December 29 the number of reported new cases was 16,568 which was down 31.4 per cent on previous case numbers, with 14,051 active cases reported as of December 30.
Statewide, there was a seven-day rolling average of 715 cases in hospital and 33 cases in ICU.
There were an average of 10 lives lost each day during the week, adding up to 6382 deaths since the pandemic began.
In the Greater Bendigo local government area, there have been 441 new cases in the seven days preceding December 30. There were 87 cases in the 24 hours before this date. The latest active case number is 395.
In Campaspe, there were 84 new cases in the past week and nine in the last 24 hours, with the most recent active case count at 78.
Gannawarra recorded nine new cases (last 24 hours), 22 cases (past week), with 19 active cases.
New cases (for last 24 hours and past week) and active case figures for other shires included Loddon (4, 15, 14); Central Goldfields (6, 34, 25); Mount Alexander (5, 80, 67); Macedon Ranges (21, 82, 72); Macedon Ranges (21, 82, 72); and Mitchell (13, 101, 95).
People who test positive should isolate for at least five days or until symptoms disappear.
Patients should also contact their doctor so they can prescribe medication if necessary to prevent severe illness. Patients should also contact those who may have been in contact with them while contagious.
Call the Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 if help is needed or to report a rapid antigen test (RAT).
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
