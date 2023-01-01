Summer heats up in Bendigo | photos

BENDIGONIANS have made a splash at pools across the city as temperatures again soar into the into the mid-30s.
The barometer nudged 35 degrees at 2.30pm on New Year's Day, where it hovered for several hours, the Bureau of Meteorology's Bendigo Airport equipment suggests.
Monday will likely bring a humid, 33 degree day with the chance of a thunderstorm - "possibly severe" - the Bureau says.
Our photographer Noni Hyett has been out and about in the past week capturing images (above) of people looking for ways to beat the heat.
Has she snapped you cooling off somewhere in town?
