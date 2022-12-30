Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Mallee generosity on display during MASP Christmas appeal

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 1 2023 - 5:06pm, first published December 31 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff from Antisocial Collective and MASP with donated Christmas gifts. Picture supplied

The Mallee Accommodation and Support Program is thanking the community for its generosity over Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.