The Mallee Accommodation and Support Program is thanking the community for its generosity over Christmas.
Support from organisations, businesses and individuals meant MASP could make the festive season a bit brighter for dozens of local families.
MASP is a not-for-profit organisation that provides homelessness support, and family, youth and disability services.
Chief executive Vincent Wilson said the Mallee community rallied together, donating hundreds of gifts.
"Christmas can be a difficult time for many families in our community, but so many organisations saw that and decided to do something practical to help," he said.
"Countless local business and community members contributed to the Ray White Little Ray of Giving campaign, and we were grateful to receive more than 260 gifts.
"Similarly, the AntiSocial Collective's annual toy drive has provided us with more than 100 gifts gifts for kids whose families we are working with and who are doing it tough.
"Having something to unwrap on Christmas morning makes it a little big special not only for the children, but also to their parents."
Donations flowed from Camp Australia at Sacred Heart Primary School and Woolworths Langtree, both contributing gifts and non-perishable food.
Sunraysia Institue of TAFE Diploma of Community Services and VCAL students also contributed personal care packages and Christmas gifts.
MASP director of corporate services Charmaine Calis said all donations were welcome and it was heartwarming to see the support for those less fortunate.
"However big or small, the donations we receive go a long way in bringing hope and joy to families during what may otherwise be a very difficult or lonely time, and we sincerely thank the many local businesses and individuals in our community for their continued support and generosity," she said.
