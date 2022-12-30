Bendigo Advertiser

Huntly North confirms split with skipper

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 30 2022 - 4:00pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Key all-rounder Adam Ward won't play for Huntly North again this season.

Huntly North Cricket Club will continue to focus on youth after the departure of first XI captain Adam Ward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.