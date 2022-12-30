Huntly North confirms split with skipper

Huntly North Cricket Club will continue to focus on youth after the departure of first XI captain Adam Ward.
Coach Denis Grinton confirmed Ward and the club had parted ways, with all-rounder Sandun Ranathunga to captain the first XI side for the remainder of the Bendigo District Cricket Association season.
Ward played in the first five matches of the season and scored 147 runs and took one wicket. His best performance was 76 against Strathdale-Maristians in round two.
He didn't play in rounds six or seven and the jungle drums were beating in cricket circles that Ward wouldn't play for the Power again.
"We think it could be the best thing for the club moving forward,'' Grinton said of Ward's exit.
"We've got a lot of good kids at the club that are doing good things and that's where our future is.
READ MORE: Best local sport photos of 2022
"Bendigo (Cricket Club) was in a similar position a few years ago where they put their faith in their kids and they're just starting to reap the rewards of that now.
"That's the type of plan we want to follow. Whether it works or not we'll wait and see."
Grinton said he'd heard the speculation about Ward returning to his home club Rochester.
However, Grinton said the club and Ward had some details to sort out before he'd be cleared to Rochester or any other club.
"As far as I'm aware he hasn't gone anywhere at the moment,'' Grinton said.
Ward was a key member of the Power's 2018-19 first XI premiership side and was a Victoria Country representative.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
At his best he was one of the most destructive players with bat and ball in the BDCA.
The departure of several experienced players in the off-season left the Power with a very young side this summer and they're winless through seven rounds.
Ironically, one of their best performances of the season came without Ward in the final match before the Christmas break when they lost to Bendigo by 25 runs.
Premiership opening batter Ryan Grundy missed that match because of illness and will return to action in the first game back after the break against Kangaroo Flat.
"The kids did a great job in that last game (against Bendigo),'' Grinton said.
"We just lost our way a bit in the run chase. With a bit of experience we could have got over the line.
"It's been an interesting few weeks for the club, but we'll get through it.
"Sandun Ranathunga has been terrific for us. He's playing some really good cricket and is up to the challenge of bringing these young players through."
Three of the club's most talented first XI players are playing in the prestigious Dowling Shield under-17 competition in Melbourne - Kyen Burrill-Grinton (Footscray), Judd Gilchrist and Jack Wilson (Greenvale).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.