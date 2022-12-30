Tough assignment, but Tay Tay to spearhead Ashwood stable's Vicbred finals hopes

VICBRED Super Series grand final night has been a happy hunting ground for Bendigo trainer Alex Ashwood in recent years and he's hoping to ride his good fortune again on Saturday night.
The 28-year-old has enjoyed some of his finest moments in harness racing on the final night of the year, savouring success in each of the past two years.
Ashwood broke through for his maiden Group 1 victory with Dont Care while training in partnership with Kate Hargreaves in 2020 and followed up by claiming the three-year-old trotting colts and gelding final with Parisian Artiste last year after going out on his own in tandem with Tayla French.
While Parisian Artiste bypassed this year's Vicbreds following a tough and serviceable Inter Dominion campaign, the dynamic young training combination of Ashwood and French will have four runners at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday.
Undoubtedly their best hope, but with the unenviable task of dethroning the superstar mares Tough Tilly and Dougs Babe, is Tay Tay in the $130,000 four-year-old pacers final.
Tay Tay was dealt no favours at the barrier draw when coming up with 12, the outside of the second row, with the Geoff Webster-trained Dougs Babe given the best leg up into the race of the main hopes in barrier four.
"It looks a bit grim from barrier 12, especially with the two other main dangers in Dougs Babe and Tough Tilly drawing way better than her," Ashwood conceded.
"Dougs Babe is off the front so she has a massive head start on both Tough Tilly and I and the way Tough Tilly won last week, she's going to be very tough to beat again.
"Every time we've raced Tough Tilly we've probably either drawn worse than her, or if we have drawn better than her, she's had the drop on us or just been too good.
"She's just in a league of her own and just a great mare, so she's going to be hard to beat."
Ashwood, who will drive Tay Tay, is confident of better things in store beyond Saturday night for the ever-consistent daughter of Rock N Roll Heaven and Jets Girl, who took out the Vicbred Super Series Silver Final as a three-year-old last season.
"She is getting better every year. We do see the best of her when she is over the short course; she is a high-speed mare and has good point-to-point speed," he said.
"Tough Tilly is just a great stayer and has a great will to win.
"But my mare is getting better all the time and if I get the right run and if there's a bit of heat early and some mid-race pressure, she is going to be right in there as well."
While the stable's three other contenders - Credulous, Izarra and Stevie Gee - will all start as long shots, Ashwood said it was personally satisfying to have the only four horses eligible for the series qualify for finals.
He rated Credulous, who has drawn barrier one in the two-year-old pacing fillies and will be driven by newly crowned champion Australasian Young Driver French, as likely the next best of their hopes and a good each-way chance.
"She is probably going to go around at 50-1, but she has finally got a decent draw against the better ones and her sectionals have been outstanding throughout the series," Ashwood said.
"Even when she's gone down to town on a Saturday for a two-year-old feature race, she's been drawing out the back but running good sectionals.
"Saturday night she has finally got that good barrier draw and should find a good possie behind the leader.
"If the race pans out how we think it will, she can place."
An exciting night will kick off in the opening race with Izarra in the two-year-old trotting fillies, followed by Stevie Gee in race two, the two-year-old trotting colts and geldings final.
"Stevie Gee has probably come to the end of his campaign and is looking for the paddock," Ashwood said.
"It's been put on record a few times, he will be a lot better horse next campaign when he gets gelded.
"But he can run a place as well, but he'll need a bit of a luck. If he can find the front and hand up to a better chance, he's more than likely going to run a good race himself."
"(The Vicbreds) have been a good series to both Tay and I in the last couple of years, so hopefully that luck continues.
"It might be looking a little slim Saturday night, but you never say never."
Meanwhile, the Bendigo region's leading harness racing stable hopes to end another brilliant year with a bang at Melton
Strathfieldsaye trainer Julie Douglas will have three runners in Vicbred finals, headed by the high class three-year-old pacing gelding Interest Free.
The stable's other hopes are Pray Tell (four-year-old pacing mares) and Emjaybee (two-year-old pacing fillies).
Douglas headed into Friday night's meeting at Lord's Raceway in Bendigo with 193 winners and 350 placings for $2,241,620 in stake money, eclipsing last year's lofty tally of 184 winners and 266 placings.
She is guaranteed of ending the season in second place on the state trainer's premiership behind Ballarat's Emma Stewart.
