Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Tough assignment, but Tay Tay to spearhead Ashwood stable's Vicbred finals hopes

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 30 2022 - 3:32pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The four-year-old trotting mare Tay Tay represents the best of the Alex Ashwood stable's chances of Vicbred Super Series Final success at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick

VICBRED Super Series grand final night has been a happy hunting ground for Bendigo trainer Alex Ashwood in recent years and he's hoping to ride his good fortune again on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.