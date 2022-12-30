Bendigo track juniors excel at Castlemaine Christmas carnival

After the biggest win of his career two weeks ago in the junior Austral Wheel Race, Bendigo cyclist Bryce Nicholls couldn't be more confident in his current track ability.
He was back in action on Thursday at the Castlemaine Cycling Club's Christmas carnival where he secured another strong victory.
Nicholls first race of the event was the men's under-17 B-Grade scratch race in which he timed his winning sprint attack to perfection.
On the final lap Nicholls was tested by the windy conditions on the front of the track at Wesley Hill Recreation Reserve, but dug-deep to overtake the field and take the win ahead of Darcy Ianna, followed by Jacob Larson.
"I am confident and so happy to be racing here," NIcholls said.
"I wasn't able to do too much training ahead of this meet so my legs are a bit like jelly, but overall I am feeling good."
"The toughest part is the front straight as the wind just hurts, but once you're on the back there's a nice tailwind to help you."
Nicholls headed into the Castlemaine meet after winning the under-17 men's wheel race in Shepparton on Wednesday.
Also among the troop of Bendigo juniors racing at Castlemaine was Tobias Jelbart (90m) who found top podium success in the men's under-15 1350m three-lap handicap final.
Jelbart also had a productive year riding and was eager to bring that momentum onto the track at Castlemaine for one last push ahead of the new year.
"In the race I wasn't too far off scratch and my plan was to just stick behind a wheel the whole way," he said.
"Then I just went around him close to the finish."
On Friday's second day of the carnival Jelbart returned to top form by taking out the Jonathan Kuhle Memorial under-15 handicap from Liam Underwood, followed by Riley Boyd.
Other junior results from the carnival include Molly Opperman winning the women's under-13 900m handicap 900m and the 1350m six-lap scratch race final, in addition to other podium results.
Heidi Larson put on a strong performance to win in the women's under-11 1350m handicap final.
There were also several other podium finishes from Addison Torr, Arie Riley, Callen Harrington, Oscar Stoltz and Jasmine Gill.
Bendigo seniors also made their club proud with Alessia McCaig winning the women's 1800m handicap final win from Haylee Jack
In addition, Mc Caig also won the Victorian elite women's title and the Godfrey Family Omnium from Lucy Hall.
Hall capped off her day on Thursday with a thrilling win in the under-19 women's Victorian Championship ahead of Jack.
The day before at Shepparton Hall also won the women's wheel race and the also was first in the under-19 Victorian scratch race final.
