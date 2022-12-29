Phillips chasing a Group 1 fairytale with Kimora Saffi

MICHELLE Phillips admits she still has to pinch herself when reflecting on her brief career as a trainer.
The Bendigo-based 25-year-old trains just one horse, Kimora Saffi, and has only done so officially for the three-year-old trotting filly's last five starts.
But she is the envy of plenty.
Remarkably, Kimora Saffi's appearance in this Saturday night's Vicbred Super Series Final will be her third in a Group 1 race while under Phillips' care.
No other trainer, let alone one of such tender years, boasts such an extraordinary ratio of Group 1 runners to actual starts.
Phillips is hoping its a case of third-time lucky for Kimora Saffi in the Vicbred.
The daughter of Great Success out of the mare Poignant finished back in the field in both the $75,000 Victorian Trotters Derby Final at Maryborough and Breeders Crown Final at Melton, but is no doubt richer for the experience.
While many are predicting a race-in-two after the Anton Golino-trained pair Courmayeur ($1.80) and Revelstoke ($3.50) produced dominant wins in the heats at Maryborough on December 19, Phillips does not necessarily see it as such.
Kimora Saffi served plenty of notice with a tough and impressive victory of her own after sitting parked outside the leader and winning despite carrying a flat tyre.
It was her third win in 15 starts.
"She is probably the best she's ever looked in her whole career," Phillips said.
"She's giving me a lot of personality, so I think she's at the top of her game.
"It's a tough field and the draw (barrier nine) doesn't necessarily help us out, but I'm hoping she'll be a place chance, but I'd really like to see us coming up on the inside and getting over the top of them."
A win would cap a fairytale run for Phillips, who bought Kimora Saffi as a weanling at the Shepparton Mixed Bloodstock Sale three years ago.
The filly was broken in by Phillips, is owned by her in partnership with her mother Faye, and is now trained by her.
"It's a bit o achievement come Saturday night to have a horse that has only had six starts for me to have raced in three Group 1s," she said.
"I couldn't be happier.
She means a helluva lot to me. I bought her as a weanling and broke her in and have done everything with her since. She's my girl.
"I've given her time to mature and grow and I've never really pushed her until this season.
"I've always just given her a couple of starts and tipped her out and let her grow. I think that has paid dividends and I have a horse for the future.
"She has filled out quite nicely."
Phillips, fresh from claiming her first Group 1 as a driver aboard Sebs Choice in last month's Redcliffe Cup for trainer John Nicholson, will be having her first steers in Vicbred finals on Saturday.
She has two drives for the night, also partnering the Paul Parsons-trained Kendys Butterfly in the four-year-old mares final.
"She was a bit of a surprise getting into the final, but her heat run was outstanding," said Phillips, who has notched up 232 career wins in the sulky.
"It's a tough assignment against the likes of Tough Tilly, Tay Tay and Dougs Babe, but hopefully we are a place chance.
"It would be a dream come true if one of them could get up."
With only five - soon to be six - starts under her belt, while balancing the demands of a casual job and race driving and the travel that comes with that, Phillips is relishing the move into training.
She is already looking to expand on her team of one.
"I have a new one coming in the new year, another trotter," she said.
"It's quite different from just the driving aspect, but I am enjoying things a lot more and looking at getting into training a bit more.
"From the start, I've always liked trotters. They provide a bit more of a challenge.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.