Phillips chasing a Group 1 fairytale with Kimora Saffi

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 30 2022 - 4:04pm, first published 10:10am
Michelle Phillips steers Kimora Saffi to a Vicbred Super Series heat win at Maryborough on December 19. The three-year-old filly will be lining up in her third Group 1 final in the last two months at Melton on Saturday. Picture by Stuart McCormick

MICHELLE Phillips admits she still has to pinch herself when reflecting on her brief career as a trainer.

