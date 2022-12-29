Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Howley embraces the next big challenge with Station One

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 30 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Station One, ridden by Craig Newitt, charges to a breakout victory in this year's Kyneton Cup run at Bendigo racecourse. The emerging stayer will be trainer Liam Howley's first runner in 2023. Picture by Racing Photos

KYNETON Cup winner Station One will face the toughest test of his career to date when he tackles the Listed Bagot Handicap (2800m) at Flemington on New Year's Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.