Howley embraces the next big challenge with Station One

KYNETON Cup winner Station One will face the toughest test of his career to date when he tackles the Listed Bagot Handicap (2800m) at Flemington on New Year's Day.
The Liam Howley-trained four-year-old earned his crack at the $200,000 feature with his bold performance over 2500m at Moonee Valley on Christmas Eve.
The developing stayer led the field into the straight before being mowed down by the Ciaron Maher and Dave Eustace-trained Wahine Toa and Sous Les Nuages (Matt Cumani), but showed a ton of fight to hold on for fourth, three-lengths behind the winner.
Howley, who is based at Kyneton, was rapt with the effort.
"It was a huge run. (Carrying) 60kg, had to do all the work and he just knocked up in the last 150m," he said.
"He was entitled to put the white flag up, but he toughed it right out to the finish and only got beat three-lengths. I thought it was a huge effort.
"When he is right, he just doesn't like getting beat. He still doesn't know what it's all about. He has that real rawness about him.
"If we can look after him, especially after another break, I think we will have a pretty exciting horse.
"He's not going to be a topliner, but he's going to be pretty honest in that second division of the staying ranks."
Only lightly raced, Station One - by Toronado out of Alittle Loose - has already come a long way.
A winner on debut over 1600m at Cranbourne in October last year, he was highly thought of enough to be sent straight to Flemington for his next start on Melbourne Cup Day.
His stirring all-the-way Kyneton Cup (2200m) win at Bendigo last month came at just start number 11 and on the back of an equally tough 2100m win on the Ballarat Synthetic six days earlier.
Howley said the Bagot Handicap had long been on the radar for Station One, to be ridden by Craig Newitt.
"It was always the long-range, pipe-dream plan at the start of the prep, to get him to something like this," he said.
"He's still developing. I probably think he's still six months away or another good spell away from really going to that next level.
"But in saying that, I was pretty confident Kyneton Cup day and he presents pretty similar for this.
"We feel like he's looking for the trip, so I'm keen to see him at the 2800m and to learn a bit more about him.
"He's coming up against horses like Persan and Sound who are proven performers at the trip, so that's the challenge.
"But I think he's one of the horses who is on the up in the middle distance-staying ranks, so I'm keen to give him his chance."
Howley has long held ambitions of having a runner in the Bagot, with Station One the first to tick that box.
He said he had no reservations about stepping up in grade to take on the likes of Group 1 placegetter and last-start Flemington winner Persan, the second favourite Regal Lion and dual Sandown Classic-winner Sound.
"It's always a race I've enjoyed watching and one that with the right horse I'm keen to have a crack at," Howley said.
"We've had the mentality across the stable that we are going to take them on and not be afraid to run horses out of their grade, as long as they are ready.
"This is just another example of that."
Early TAB Fixed Odds market:
Persan $3.20; Regal Lion $4.40; Sound $5; Nobel Heights $7; Team Captain $10; San Huberto $11; Vegas Knight $16; Station One $34; Protection Money $34; True Marvel $34; Inayforhay $71; Winifer $81.
