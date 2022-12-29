Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Health COVID clinic staff remember past three years while preparing for closure

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated December 29 2022 - 7:03pm, first published 5:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nurse unit manager Veronica Steegs at the clinic on Thursday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

Bendigo Health's COVID-screening clinic has probably carried out close to a million tests over its three years of operation, nurse unit manager Veronica Steegs thinks, although it is impossible to know for certain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.