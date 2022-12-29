Track action heats up on first day of Castlemaine's Christmas cycling carnival

Riders from across the state converged on central Victoria on Thursday for the opening day of the Castlemaine Cycling Club's Christmas carnival.
Juniors were first on track on what was a sunny but windy day at Wesley Hill before the seniors took over for the afternoon session for a series of scratch and wheel races.
Sport news:
Castlemaine Cycling Club event organiser Ken Maddern was thrilled with the turnout for the first day of the Christmas meet.
"It's been a huge success so far," he said.
"We are just a small club and having so many people turn up today is incredible."
"Most of the races on Thursday came down to less than the length of a tyre. It's been great racing."
Among the events on Thursday included the men's under-15 handicap which saw Bendigo's own Tobias Jelbart take the win in the 1350m race.
Bendigo District Cycling Club's Alessia McCaig was in action within the women's A-Grade scratch race which she won from fellow club members Lucy Hall, followed by Haylee Jack.
The carnival continues today with state championship titles up for grabs in addition to the Godfrey Family Omnium.
