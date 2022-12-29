Bendigo Advertiser
Track action heats up on first day of Castlemaine's Christmas cycling carnival

By Anthony Pinda
Updated December 29 2022 - 6:25pm, first published 6:00pm
Alessia McCaig secures a tight win from Lucy Hall and Haylee Jack during Thursday's A-Grade women's scratch race. Picture by Noni Hyett

Riders from across the state converged on central Victoria on Thursday for the opening day of the Castlemaine Cycling Club's Christmas carnival.

