As Victorian schools face staffing shortages, former teachers have been encouraged to return to the classroom to help students get the best education.
Acting Minister for Education Ingrid Stitt has encouraged registered teachers who are not currently working in schools to consider re-joining the workforce in the government, independent or Catholic school sector.
About 40,000 registered teachers are currently on leave or have retired, but have maintained their registration with 800 former teachers already having registered their interest in returning to government schools.
"There's no better time to return to the classroom than in 2023 - so I encourage all registered teachers who are not currently working in schools to consider re-joining the school sector.
"This will not only boost our teaching workforce and support our schools - but also ensure every student in the state has access to excellent teachers, a great learning experience and the best education."
Ms Stitt said those interested in returning to the government school sector will get free and ongoing assistance, professional development and career coaching.
She also said that registration is open to former teachers with qualifications in primary, secondary and specialist education who are interested in returning to the classroom in a full-time, part-time or casual capacity.
Work is also underway to attract new teachers into the workforce by providing places for 1200 postgraduate students to work in schools while studying, recruiting international teachers to Victoria, and providing financial incentives to support teachers joining hard-to-staff schools.
