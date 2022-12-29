Shelby Knoll's season-long premiership winning performance with Castlemaine has opened the door to a new challenge on the football field.
The key star forward has been selected by the Casey Demons for the upcoming 2023 VFLW season.
Knoll has already been to a handful of pre-season training sessions at the club's Cranbourne base and looks forward to embracing every second with the Demons.
"I am so excited as it's going to be an unreal experience," Knoll said.
"I want to learn as much as I possibly can to help myself continue to grow as a player.
"I am going to soak up as much as I can from every training session."
During the 2022 season Knoll played an integral role with Caslemaine in the CVFLW as a key forward, finishing the season with 52 goals, second on the league tally behind Thunder's Britney Mueck.
In regards to her role with the Demons, it looks like she will have similar responsibilities across the forward line, a position on the field where Knoll is able to display her natural talent.
Knoll had been approached by other VFLW clubs, but after her first session with the Demons she knew that she had found her new home.
"Heading into the year my confidence is definitely up," she said.
"After a few sessions with the girls I could see that everyone was really good and able to play at a high standard.
"I will continue to train hard and push myself."
Challenging herself is nothing new to Knoll as it was the mindset she employed throughout the whole 2022 CVFLW season with the Magpies on their quest to premiership glory.
"During the season I never knew if it was going to happen," she said.
"But then once we made it to finals the determination and spirit among our team was so high we then knew we could go all the way.
"Then once we won the premiership, it was the best night of my life.
"It was truly unreal."
Knoll's journey has been long yet productive - starting out as a junior with Kangaroo Flat around seven years ago.
"I've been playing for a while now and the best thing is women's football keeps growing," she said.
"At Castlemaine we have so many young girls who love football and it's great for them to have these opportunities that weren't quite there yet when I was younger."
Castlemaine wrapped up its debut season in the league with a 19-point 5.8 (38) over 2.7 (19) premiership triumph over Golden Square.
