Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Castlemaine key forward Shelby Knoll selected by VFLW club Casey Demons

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated December 30 2022 - 2:38pm, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shelby Knoll showed endless skill in the forward 50 during Castlemaine's 2022 CVFLW premiership win over Golden Square. Picture by Noni Hyett

Shelby Knoll's season-long premiership winning performance with Castlemaine has opened the door to a new challenge on the football field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.