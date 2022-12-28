Cannon looks to top off bright 12 months for Shultzy

BENDIGO trainer Pat Cannon is hoping for one last bold effort from Shultzy to round out what has been a fruitful calendar year for the popular five-year-old gelding.
The son of three-time Group 1-winning stallion Helmet and Princess Hussey has been a model of consistency throughout 2022, producing three wins, five seconds and four fourths in 14 starts.
He will look to put an exclamation mark on that trusty form in a benchmark 70 over 2040m at Moonee Valley on New Year's Eve.
Shultzy will be returning to the scene of his gallant second behind Platinum Spirit in his last start on December 3.
Cannon hopes a three-week freshen up will bring out the best in Shultzy, who is looking to win at metropolitan level for the first time.
The five-year-old has a trio of city class seconds alongside his name, with two of them achieved at The Valley.
"I think he has a good chance, but obviously his racing pattern is against him, being that when it's firm, it's quite on speed," Cannon said.
"If you take out the favourite (the Maher and Eustace-trained Matron Bullwinkel), who they've accepted with at Randwick as well, then it's quite an even race.
"He gets around Moonee Valley okay, but most of the time it's against the pattern of the day.
"He just needs a little bit of luck and a little bit of speed on and hopefully he can make the run at the right time because he'll have to reel off some pretty groovy sectionals to pick them up.
"He's capable of doing it, but it's a benchmark 70 and they are hard to win. They don't give them away.
"But he is going in the best I have ever had him."
Shultzy will be looking to strike for the second straight year on New Year's Eve.
His maiden victory over 1600m at Echuca last December 31 proved a turning point in his career.
Following a second at Benalla in mid-January and a fourth at Sandown in early February, Shultzy reeled off consecutive wins over 1950m at Yarra Valley before finishing a narrow second at Sandown over 2100m.
He added another win at Geelong over 1700m in September during his second campaign and has continued to race consistently throughout the latter months.
Cannon praised Shultzy for his toughness and ability to always get the best out of himself.
"I gave him a bit of a freshen up after the Valley last time just to keep him running over the next couple of months and then he can go out for a spell when it's wet," he said.
"He's had eight or nine runs this prep, but he hasn't trained off. He's mentally and physically well.
"Because he gets back in his races pretty much every start, he does feel his runs, so you do have to be a little bit careful to space him, but he always bounces back.
"He probably deserves to crack one in town, but as we say, they ain't easy to win."
Cannon will have one runner at Wangaratta on Friday, with Punter resuming from a 12-week spell in the 0-64 benchmark handicap over 1170m.
