Bendigo harness racing syndicate hits high point with first Group 1 starter

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 29 2022 - 5:46pm, first published 9:08am
Junortoun trainer-driver Anthony Crossland with his Vicbred Super Series contender, the two-year-old filly Salski, who is part-owned by the Pacers Bendigo Syndicate. Picture by Kieran Iles

IF SHEER volume of support counts for anything, expect the two-year-old trotting filly Salski to give her backers a bold sight in Saturday night's Group 1 Vicbred Super Series Final at Tabcorp Park Melton.

