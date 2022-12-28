IF SHEER volume of support counts for anything, expect the two-year-old trotting filly Salski to give her backers a bold sight in Saturday night's Group 1 Vicbred Super Series Final at Tabcorp Park Melton.
Among her massive ownership group are the roughly 40 members of the Pacers Bendigo Syndicate, ensuring a groundswell of support from this neck of the woods.
An initiative of the Bendigo Harness Racing Club, the syndicate's first Group 1 starter marks the undoubted high point since its formation in 2016.
Syndicate manager Alan Prentice said Salski's appearance on one of the biggest nights on the Victorian harness racing calendar was definitely cause for plenty of excitement.
The nicely-bred filly, by the Canadian sire What The Hill from the six-time winning Sundon mare Donski, trained at Junortoun by Anthony Crossland, will head to Melton in good form with a win and two seconds from her only three starts to date.
She does, however, face a tough test from her wide draw at barrier seven.
"It's a shame she drew a bad barrier, but that's the way it goes," an excited Prentice said.
"She's had the three runs and has one win and two seconds, so she has come a long way in the last eight weeks or so.
"She's done a good job so far, but she is still learning what it's all about.
"I think as a three-year-old, when she truly learns the ring craft, she will be a pretty handy filly. That's what we are all hoping."
Salski was bred by Junortoun trainer Gary Donaldson, who handled the filly's early preparation before her transfer to Crossland, in time for her second start and first win at Maryborough on December 8.
Her passage into the $100,000 final was guaranteed with her second in a heat at Maryborough behind the Sam Barker-trained Paris Jamilla, who'll be chasing a third-straight win after back-to-back successes at Maryborough.
Prentice gave both Donaldson and Crossland their dues for having the filly primed for her maiden Group 1 tilt.
"Gary was very patient early, didn't rush her and just took her along steadily. From there, Anthony has been able to step into the breach," he said.
"He obviously drives her as well and because they were both stabled at the same place at Gary's, he'd probably sat behind her before, so he knew that she had potential.
"He's since driven her well at the races. She was probably a little bit risky early, but he holds her all together.
"I think last time out, she showed she really knew what racing was about and really sprinted hard to the line, which was great to see.
"We're really pleased with the job Anthony has done with the training aspect and the driving aspect as well.
"He's a very calm driver and doesn't push them too hard. He makes sure they are running within their limits, but when she is feeling competent, he is able to get the best out of her."
The clear favourite is the David Miles-trained Rockinwithattitude ($1.40 on the TAB Fixed Odds market), a winner of eight of 13 starts, and runner-up in last month's Group 1 Breeders Crown.
Next in the line of betting is Tradie Lady ($4,40) ahead of Paris Jamilla ($8), with Salski rated a $21 chance.
Blessed with good gate speed, Rockinwithattitude (barrier four) and Paris Jamilla (barrier three) have drawn ideally, while Tradie Lady will have a trickier assignment from 10.
Prentice will have a second interest in the race as a part-owner, alongside his sons Ben and Josh, of the Emma Stewart-trained Tradie Lady.
With Josh, who is now based in Sweden, back in Australia on holiday, all three Prentices will be trackside on Saturday night, making it a special night for the family.
"The boys are in Salski as well, and we also have a share in The Lost Storm, who is in the two-year-old pacers.
"Hopefully it's a good early New Year's Eve."
The Prentices will be attempting to break their Vicbred duck, but have fared better in the Breeders Crown following a pair of wins with Just A Bit Touchy in 2021 and Cover Of Darkness in 2020.
In contrast, Crossland is no stranger to Vicbred Super Series success.
The 45-year-old trainer-driver will be looking to make it wins on consecutive New Year's Eves after steering Rules Dont Apply to victory in last year's four-year-old trotting entires and geldings final.
Despite the obvious difficulty of the draw, Crossland is confident of Salski making his presence felt on Saturday night.
"No doubt we'd love the barrier draw all over again and we'd love to draw a different marble, but such is life. You can't go back and you have to make do with what you've got," he said.
"I guess at least she's out of trouble out there, so we'll find a spot somewhere, let the dust settle and take it from there.
"What she does possess is good speed and that's God-given with trotters. If you have a bit of speed, it's a serious weapon.
"A lot of them don't have that quick, sharp turn of foot and she has that. But more importantly, she seems to be able to produce it off of a strong speed.
"I think at some stage she's got a good race in her. Whether that be Saturday, or as a three-year-old or as a four-year-old, she definitely possesses enough speed."
Crossland said while Rockinwithatitude was fully entitled to be favourite, he believed little separated the Miles and Stewart-trained runners.
"I feel Mark Pitt and Tradie Lady might have a little bit up their sleeve for the grand final," he said.
"And given the stable, you can never write them off.
"In all honesty, regardless of the draw, I wouldn't have Rockinwithattitude and Tradie Lady too far apart."
Crossland hailed his Vicbred win with Rules Dont Apply as one of the finest moments in his racing career and he would relish the opportunity to repeat the dose for an even bigger group of owners with Salski.
"I feel with the right run, she is really in it," he said.
"On paper it looks like Rockinwithattitude and Tradie Lady will fight it out, but if they put a foot out of line, she's more than capable of getting under their guard."
The Pacers Bendigo Syndicate has enjoyed plenty of success since notching up their first win in March 2017 with Regal Ambition.
Almost exclusively trained by Donaldson, their horses have combined for more than 40 victories, led by the likes of Rocks Arnt Pets, Leigha Miller, Regal Ambition and Skyeski.
"I think what it proves is that if you want a cheap way to go about owning horses, this is the way to do it," Prentice said.
"It doesn't cost you a lot and you likely won't make a lot, but you are going to have a lot of fun along the way and Saturday night should be a fun night for all of us."
