This year has been exciting for Bendigo, with plenty of events returning, blockbuster exhibitions and heaps to do around town.
It has also been extremely challenging, with cost of living pressures, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.
I have had the honour and pleasure of telling your stories as part of the dedicated Bendigo Advertiser team since September.
Below are some of the moments I found most important, for various reasons.
In October, much of Bendigo went underwater with record rainfall leading to devastating floods across the northern part of the state.
Police, CFA and SES were kept busy with plenty of floodwater rescues, including one in Strathfieldsaye's Sheepwash Creek.
The rescue, documented in photos by Advertiser photographer Darren Howe, served as a reminder from emergency services to avoid driving through dangerous areas.
The toll of the floods was heavily felt in the small community of Rochester.
Houses were inundated with water, possessions destroyed, businesses shut and lives rocked in a natural disaster event that is still having its impacts felt.
One resident was willing to share his harrowing tale of how he ended up trapped as a weir burst and an "avalanche" of water tore through one of Rochester's main streets.
The story was one of many coming from Rochester, a town united by disaster and determined to bounce back.
There are some monumental builds being completed across Greater Bendigo, none bigger than the new Bendigo Govhub, known as Galkangu, a Dja Dja Wurrung word meaning 'make things happen together'.
The project has been well documented along the way, with the base build completed in November.
It is seemingly ready to serve as the workplace for 1000 state government and City of Greater Bendigo staff early next year.
The building, located on Lyttleton Terrace, is an unmissable addition to Bendigo's CBD.
Local businesses are hugely important for Bendigo, and one popular potato fast food restaurant SPUDZ recently took deliveries into their own hands following negative experiences with delivery platform Menulog.
Co-owners Danniel Burton and Amy O'Donnell say staff were treated poorly by couriers and food was being delivered in a poorer condition than when it was made.
The decision to end Menulog services is significant as many fast food places rely on deliveries, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the response the SPUDZ owners received proved the local community has their businesses' backs all the way.
