Two-pronged Vicbred Super Series final assault for Van Ryn

MARONG trainer David Van Ryn hopes an encouraging effort from Uptown Lad in his heat of the Vicbred Super Series before Christmas is a sign the two-year-old gelding is returning to somewhere near his best ahead of this Saturday night's Group 1 final at Melton.
While he finished 19-metres behind the winner The Locomotive, Uptown Lad was more than 40-metres behind the frontrunners early in the race after breaking at the start, before being inconvenienced in the home straight when about to make his run.
A wonderfully talented trotter with a propensity to do things wrong in his races, Uptown Lad surged to prominence earlier in the season, kick-starting his career with three straight victories, including back-to-back wins away from home at Menangle.
His progress was hindered by an illness shortly afterwards, with Van Ryn conceding it had taken some effort to get him back towards his best.
He viewed Uptown Lad's second in last month's Group 3 Breeders Crown Silver Trot Final at Bendigo and his Vicbred Super Series heat fourth as evidence the wheel was turning for the son of Sebastian K and the mare Downtown Miss.
"It was probably his best run this season in the heats last week," Van Ryn said.
"He is just starting to get back to where he should be, but it (the final) will be hard enough.
"If he gets away with them he'll be a chance - if you put him on the gate he just charges it.
"But he's out of the draw now, so it will be interesting to see what he does on the back of another horse.
"Once he drops the bit he's as good as gold, so if he can get away okay, he's capable of running top four."
Van Ryn will have two horses in the race, with Uptown Lad joined by his stablemate Your Kidding.
The son of Armbro Variable and the mare Fool Me has yet to break his maiden in 12 starts, but has been placed three times and qualified for last month's Breeders Crown Final.
Van Ryn is hoping for a competitive effort in Saturday's final.
"He doesn't have the ability of Uptown Lad, but he has some ability," he said.
"He's had a lot of foot issues; he keeps getting lots of abscesses.
"But I'll keep trying things with him. We have nothing to lose. Hopefully it can spark him up a bit.
"He seems to be able to run a really good race against the good ones, but the day you think he should be winning, he doesn't go as well."
Beyond Saturday night, Van Ryn said both horses would be spelled for eight weeks.
