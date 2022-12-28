Braves begin building NBL1 rosters

Bendigo Braves are starting to put together their team rosters for the 2023 NBL1 South conference season.
Among the men who are returning next year is Luke Rosendale.
The 21-year-old had a standout performance with the team during the 2022 season averaging 14.2 points per game.
Under coach Stephen Black who is also returning to the top job this coming season, Rosendale proved to be a strong starter who provides a commanding presence both offensively and defensively.
Also recently announced is new recruit Isaac Turner who heads to the Braves from the Geelong Supercats in addition to previous experience at Kilsyth.
Bendigo Braves men bowed out of the 2022 playoffs after being defeated by the Kilsyth Cobras during overtime in the semi-final, final result 88-93.
Braves women have locked in Cassidy McLean for another season.
The 23-year-old has become a staple player for the Braves as she brings plenty of experience at both the NBL1 and WNBL level.
She is currently playing with the Bendigo Spirit in 2022/23 WNBL and will bring even more experience to the Braves when they return to action for their season-opener home game on Saturday April 1 against the Frankston Blues at Red Energy Arena.
Under coach Mark Alabakov, Braves women put up a hard-fought effort and made it all the way to the grand final against the Hawks but went down fighting 73-89.
