Angoves target more Vicbred Super Series glory

THE father and son team of Chris and Brad Angove will look to continue their affinity with the rich Vicbred Super Series on Group 1 finals night at Melton on Saturday.
Muckleford-based trainer Chris and owner Brad will have two chances of victory, both in the same race, when Ebonys Avenger and Stingofawasp go head-to-head in the $100,000 three-year-old trotting fillies final.
Ebonys Avenger, to be driven by Ryan Duffy, is no stranger to Vicbred Super success, having won the two-year-old edition of the race last New Year's Eve.
Stingofawasp, who will be partnered by Bendigo's Jack Laugher, finished fifth in the race.
While he figures the Anton Golino-trained Cormayeur - favourably drawn in gate one - will be tough to beat following her emphatic heat win at Maryborough and her equally as impressive victory in the Scotch Notch 3YO Trot Mile at Bendigo before that, Brad Angove is thrilled to have two genuine hopes in the race.
"They are both two very nice fillies and have both done a very nice job for us," he said.
"Ebonys Avenger won it last year, so she's basically the reigning champion.
"Whether she can win it again this year, time will tell.
"She's run eight seconds and three thirds (from 21 starts) this season without having scored one.
"But they've both made the final and for us that was the aim. So we'll go from there and hope for a bit of luck.
"Stingofawasp has probably drawn the easier trip (inside the back row), but Ebonys Avenger is probably a little bit better horse.
"But we'll see what happens. You can have them as good as you possibly can on the night, but a lot of these races, especially when the good ones draw really good, everything is going to have to go their way and have all the luck in the world."
The Vicbred Super Series has been particularly kind to the Angoves.
Their stable star Sundons Courage won the two-year-old trotting colts and geldings race just months into his career in 2015 and added a victory in the Group 3 silver trot as a four-year-old.
The now nine-year-old son of Sundon out of the mare Truscott Photo is still going strong, having won at Group 2 level as recently as mid-November and twice this season at Group 3 level.
Angove said Sundons Courage, the runner-up to Lotamuscle in the Group 2 Sundons Gift Trotters Free-For-All on Inter Dominion Grand Final night, would be aimed at next month's Group 1 Maori Mile on Bendigo Pacing Cup night.
Cause for plenty of excitement next season will be the debut of five of Sundon Courage's progeny.
"That will be pretty interesting to see," Angove said.
"He's still going really good himself, so we'll set him for the Maori Mile on the seventh (of January).
"He trialled at Maryborough on Sunday and just got beaten by a pacer and they ran their last mile in 1:55.
"So, he's on song."
Sundons Courage was unplaced in last year's Maori Mile and finished fourth the previous year behind McLovin.
