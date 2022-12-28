Bendigo Advertiser
Angoves target more Vicbred Super Series glory

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 28 2022 - 12:02pm, first published 11:56am
Ebony's Avenger, driven by James Herbertson, wins last year's Vicbred Super Series Final for two-year-old trotting fillies. Picture by Stuart McCormick

THE father and son team of Chris and Brad Angove will look to continue their affinity with the rich Vicbred Super Series on Group 1 finals night at Melton on Saturday.

