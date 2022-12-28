Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Thunder veterans re-sign for 2023 CVFLW season

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated December 28 2022 - 4:41pm, first published 11:30am
Bendigo Thunder veteran and 2022 captain Phoebe Cuttriss is among the recent key signings who have recommited for another season in the CVFLW.

A troop of Bendigo Thunder players have re-signed with the club for the 2023 Central Victoria Football League Women's season.

