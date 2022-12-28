Bendigo Thunder veterans re-sign for 2023 CVFLW season

A troop of Bendigo Thunder players have re-signed with the club for the 2023 Central Victoria Football League Women's season.
Among the players are Karleigh Whyte, Karla Anderson, Ruby Kelly, Jaime Lee Sawers, Shae-Lee Murphy and 2022 captain Phoebe Cuttriss.
For Cuttriss, who lives in the flood-impacted town of Rochester, it has been a challenging few months.
However, once coach Terry Burt contacted her about the season her decision was easy.
"Once Terry rang me I just couldn't say no," Cuttriss said.
"I love the club and what we stand for."
Cuttriss said seeds were planted for the re-building of a strong team by former coach Jac Louttit at the end of the 2022 season .
"We've been very lucky as Jac spoke with plenty of players about coming back and also the work that Terry has been doing in recent weeks to make sure we're all still on board," Cuttriss said.
"We've also lost a few players due to them having to move for work, but our team will be solid and basically very similar to what we had this year
"We might even have a few big signings to come."
After a heartbreaking preliminary final loss to eventual premiers Castlemaine, the hunger among the squad for future success is strong with the plan to come back and retake the crown.
"Absolutely," Cuttriss said.
"The preliminary loss hurt a fair bit for a lot of our team.
"To then see Castlemaine go on and win has made us even more determined.
Veteran player Hannah Perry was also announced as the team's assistant for the season and will work under Burt.
"Hannah is the heart of Thunder," Cuttriss said.
"She's been here since the beginning, played plenty of footy and always has nothing but the girls' best interest at heart."
Perry has been a part of the Thunder since its inaugural year and has played more than 100 games for the club, including four premiership matches.
Previously she has taken on senior leadership roles with the team and now looks forward to putting years of experience into action as a coach.
