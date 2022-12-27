A child has tragically died after being pulled from Lake Nagambie.
Police confirmed a report for the coroner is being prepared following the death of a five-year-old from Wendouree on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services responded to reports the girl was missing in Lake Nagambie at Beckley Park about 2.20pm where she had been with family.
The girl was located a short time later and a family member took her to the bank where emergency services performed CPR.
The child sadly died at the scene.
