There were plenty of happy faces at Eaglehawk Community House as Bendigo Foodshare delivered its first Christmas mobile pantry drop-off.
The mobile pantry is operating for six sessions over the Christmas and New Year period in various locations across Bendigo to make sure families and people struggling with financial pressures will not be hungry this holiday period.
About 20 people turned out to the Eaglehawk Community House from 1pm to 3pm, eagerly waiting for the Foodshare van to arrive.
When it did, crates off food ranging from fresh fruit and vegetables to bread and non-perishables were unloaded, free for anyone to fill up a box or bag.
Bendigo Rotary volunteer Greg Galloway was said he was happy to help out Bendigo Foodshare, as usual volunteers take a well-deserved break over Christmas and New Years.
He said mobile pantry's food was sourced from various local supermarkets and he was happy to see a positive response.
"It was a pretty full van, a good pick up this morning and it turned out to be worthwhile today," he said. "There's a lot of very appreciative people."
One appreciative person, who asked to remain anonymous, said the amount of food available was "absolutely amazing" and she was able to leave with two bags full of pantry staples.
"I don't get much money from Centrelink so it's a great help," she said.
"The last year's been a bit hectic, with an injury I can't work so it makes it very hard money wise. So this kind of thing helps me out."
She said she saw the mobile pantry advertised on Facebook and encouraged other people facing food insecurity to seek out Foodshare's help.
Foodshare's mobile pantry is designed to provide extra food support on top of the organisation's work throughout the year.
According to chief executive Michelle Murphy, this year the charity has seen a larger need, with many people coming forward for help for the first time in their lives.
The mobile food pantry be set up from 1pm to 3pm at Good Start Early Learning Centre Kangaroo Flat on Wednesday, December 28 and Vinnies Kangaroo Flat on Thursday, December 29.
Next week it will return to the Eaglehawk Community House on Tuesday, January 3, Kangaroo Flat Good Start Early Learning Centre on Wednesday, January 4 and Vinnies Kangaroo Flat on Thursday, January 5.
