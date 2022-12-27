As Victoria swelters through a heatwave, there are urgent calls to to never leave kids in hot cars.
New Ambulance Victoria data shows there were 113 callouts to locked cars last month.
The statistics have led the state government to launch a new Never Leave Kids in Cars campaign, as well as a Survive the Heat campaign.
Ambulance Victoria paramedics were called to 410 reports of people locked in cars across the state last summer, and children below the age of 13 made up 92.5 per cent of cases.
Between December 1, 2021 and November 30, 2022, paramedics were called to 1228 cases of people locked in cars, with December 2021 having the most cases, 165.
Of the call outs, 198 patients were treated at the scene and 15 were transported to hospital.
According to Ambulance Victoria, a child's body temperature rises up to five times faster than an adult, and the temperature inside a parked car can be 20 to 30 degrees hotter than it is outside.
Parents are being urged to take their kids and pets with them whenever they get out of a car.
Leaving the windows down has little effect on the inside temperature, according to Ambulance Victoria , and tests show that when windows are left open 10 centimetres the inside temperature will only reduce by five degrees.
"It's simple: never leave your kids alone in a car - the consequences can be deadly," Minister for Ambulance Services Gabrielle Williams said.
The state government is also urging people to be mindful of heat illness, as "extreme heat kills more Victorians than any other natural disaster".
Heat illness, including heat cramps and heat exhaustion, can lead to heatstroke if left untreated.
Ms Williams said heatstroke is fatal in up to 80 per cent of cases, but it is preventable.
"All Victorians can stay safe this summer by following simple steps to beat the heat - drink plenty of water, stay somewhere cool, and plan ahead," she said.
