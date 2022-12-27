Police are urging people to remain vigilant and safe on roads as the statewide Christmas road safety operation concludes.
The state's road toll is 239 this year, up from 223 in 2021 and nine higher than the five-year average.
According to Victoria Police, six people died on the roads in the state between December 16 and Boxing Day.
Operation Roadwise commenced on Friday, December 16 and concluded last night, with Victoria Police cracking down on drug and alcohol offences and distracted drivers.
Acting senior sergeant at Highway Patrol Bendigo, Dale Sinn, said locally police conducted over 3600 preliminary breath tests and about 160 drug tests, with 130 penalty notices issued.
Infringements have ranged from speeding, careless driving and using a mobile phone, and acting senior sergeant Sinn expects the roads to be busier over New Years.
He said the road toll is a reminder that there is no excuse for drink or drug driving, for speeding, or for allowing yourself to be distracted.
"If you're substance or alcohol affected, you should not drive," he said. "Just get a taxi, organise prior to going to any parties or friend's places that you have some way of getting home."
In the first six days of Operation Roadwise, 444 Victorians were fined $555 fine and 4 demerit points for using a mobile phone.
"You might think you can look down for a moment but it doesn't take long to run off the road or end up colliding with another vehicle," acting senior sergeant Sinn said.
"We've got so many gadgets in the vehicle now. Just be aware if you need to change a GPS or something similar to just pull over."
He said for drivers making long trips to popular holiday spots, it's important to take regular breaks.
"It might take a few more minutes to get where you're going but it's good to have that break, especially with your whole family in the car," he said.
"Take care, look after your family and make sure you get to where you're going in a safe manner."
