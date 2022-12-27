Bendigo Advertiser
Castlemaine Cycling Club gets festive for its annual Christmas track carnival

Updated December 27 2022 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
Castlemaine Cycling Club is preparing to host two big days of track cycling at its Christmas Carnival which begins on Thursday. Picture by Dion Jelbart

Castlemaine Cycling Club is preparing to host its annual Christmas track carnival.

