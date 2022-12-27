Castlemaine Cycling Club gets festive for its annual Christmas track carnival

Castlemaine Cycling Club is preparing to host its annual Christmas track carnival.
Traditionally a one-day event, it has been increased to a two-day meet this year and has attracted riders from far and wide who get into action this Thursday and Friday at Wesley Hill Reserve.
After the Bendigo District Cycling Club was left with no other choice but to cancel their track meet that was scheduled for December 29 due to delays to upgrade works at the Tom Flood Sports Centre, Castlemaine saw an opportunity to make their carnival even bigger.
When the news spread throughout the cycling community, Castlemaine event organiser Ken Maddern swung into action to ensure there was plenty of racing for riders throughout the Christmas period.
"We were already gearing up for a big day on the 30th and with Bendigo not holding their event we couldn't allow for there to be only two days of events for the riders," he said.
"It's going to be fantastic to have two days of great cycling in one location."
The day before the Castlemaine carnival begins riders will head across the state for the Shepparton Cycling Club's track event on Wednesday.
"Plenty of people are staying in Bendigo and will head to Shepparton on Wednesday before they then head down to our event for two days," Maddern said.
Holding a second day of racing has increased the workload in organising everything from sponsors, supplies and volunteers - but the club wouldn't have it any other way.
"It's been a bit of a juggling act, but that's what we do," he said.
"It's what we do in sports to make events happen."
During the course of the two days there will be several feature events for both junior, senior and masters riders.
Among the events are junior under-17 and under-19 scratch and elite elimination championships on Thursday before riders get back on track for day two which includes under-15 scratch races, under-19 elite and masters keirins.
Also on the schedule are the iconic Ken Maddern Senior Memorial Open and the Godfrey Family Omnium.
Plenty of riders from both the Castlemaine and Bendigo clubs will be in action which includes Leshae Maddern, Alessia McCaig, Haylee Jack and many more.
Spectators are welcome to attend as there will be a fully-stocked kiosk and live race commentary from Bendigo's own Noel Sens.
There will be relief from the recent hot weather as the current forecast predicts a sunny opening day of 22 degrees followed by 26 degrees on Friday.
