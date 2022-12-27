YOUNG Shelbourne trainer Kate Hargreaves will carry plenty of momentum into an epic night of Group 1 harness racing on Vicbred Super Series finals night at Melton this Saturday.
It follows one of the most satisfying weeks of her training career in the lead-up to Christmas.
Hargreaves notched up four winners from just seven starters at meetings at Geelong, Melton and Horsham from December 20 to 23.
While the 31-year-old Group 1-winning trainer had previously trained a bigger number of winners in an individual week before, all four were special in their own right.
Arguably no more so than Dont Care's effort in qualifying for this weekend's $100,000 Vicbred Super Series Final for four-year-old trotting entires and geldings.
The chestnut son of Used To Me (France) and the mare My Dreamweaver (New Zealand) provided Hargreaves with the undoubted highlight of her career when he claimed the Vicbred Super Series title as a two-year-old in 2020.
It was her maiden Group 1 success as a trainer.
Dont Care will have the chance to add a second Vicbred crown this New Year's Eve.
It would cap a fairytale return to racing for Dont Care, who did not contest last year's Vicbred or Breeders Crown series while enjoying a long break from racing.
He returned to the racetrack in February this year after nearly seven months off for four starts and re-emerged after another spell in September.
Dont Care has since won three of six starts this preparation and never once finished outside the top three, standing him in excellent stead for his tilt at a second Vicbred Super Series success.
"We'll go in with a lot of confidence, I think that (heat win) was probably his best run this season," Hargreaves said.
"I just know I have got him spot on and he's ready to run a big race.
"I am just really excited to have him there because he missed out last year as a three-year-old.
"He had a lot of growing to do (this time last year) and he just wasn't quite right, so I gave him that long spell. I probably always knew he would be better as an older horse.
"I chose to be patient with him and it looks like it's paying off.
"His two runs before the one at Bendigo the other week were probably a shade disappointing I thought, but he's had a few niggling issues.
"We've got on top of them. His run at Bendigo he was first-up for six weeks, when he ran second to Interview and ran awesome. He took a lot of benefit from that run.
"I thought he made a statement in the (Vicbred) heat that he is the real deal and he is there to win.
"Every trainer dreams of having a horse like him, so I'm forever grateful and very humbled to be able to work with a horse like him every day.
"He'll be one of those horses who I'm sure will define my career."
Dont Care will be driven by Bendigo's Ellen Tormey, which is a cause for extra incentive on Saturday night, according to Hargreaves.
"While it would be absolutely awesome to get another Group 1, Ellen has never driven a Group 1 and no one deserves one more," she said.
"That was a goal I had at the start of the season, I wanted to give Ellen an opportunity at a Group 1 winner.
"We've had a great partnership over the last few years, so that would be the icing on the cake getting her a Group 1.
"She's so underrated."
Currently seventh on the state driver's premiership, Tormey has notched up 132 winners this season, eclipsing her previous career-best of 119 in 2021.
An emotion-charged week for Hargreaves was kick-started at Geelong on Tuesday with a comeback win for Lost Four Words.
The six-year-old mare was having her first race start in just over 12 months due to a succession of hoof and joint injuries and issues, but showed plenty of resilience to hang on for a tough win after wresting control of the lead in the back straight the final time.
Her win was as much a testament to Hargreaves' persistence and perseverance as the mare's.
"I have had so much trouble with her, she is one of those horses that everything that can go wrong does go wrong for her. We call her the cotton wool horse," she said.
"I didn't actually expect her to win, let alone sit in the death and beat a short-priced favourite.
"But she's a really nice mare. It was just really satisfying to see her go like that first-up.
"I was very proud of her and myself and to do it for Garry and Kim (Collinson), they are good friends of mine as well as the most loyal owners.
"For her to win first-up after 12 months was a shock, but so exciting and very special."
A pacer with plenty of obvious ability, despite her many issues, Lost Four Words won for the seventh time in 28 starts and boosted her stakes earnings to $35,865.
Equally as satisfying was Petrea Bromac's victory at Melton on Thursday at odds of $41 with Shannon O'Sullivan in the sulky.
In much the same vein as Lost Four Words, the five-year-old mare has long been a work in progress for Hargreaves, having gone winless in 12 previous starts this season.
"She has had her few share of issues as well. For a while there she had me tearing my hair out - I didn't know what to do with her," she said.
"I started driving her in the races myself just to see what might have been going on.
"As good as my drivers are, sometimes you just need to get a feel yourself.
"She still wasn't letting down properly and was still a bit disappointing, but I just kept changing things, doing bits and pieces here and there to see what would help and what wouldn't.
"Last start when I drove her at Maryborough she was just bolting, but she had no luck and was four the fence.
"It might not have looked like it, but she got home super and was finally letting down.
"I jumped off and put Shannon on and I was confident she would win, even at those huge odds.
"It was a nice boost in confidence for me knowing I could turn her form around, knowing all the issues she's had."
Petrea Bromac boosted her career record to six wins and 12 placings from 36 starts for $45,093 in stakes.
The same trainer-driver combination made it two wins in two days with the victory of the five-year-old pacing gelding Boak at Horsham on Friday.
