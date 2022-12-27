CENTRAL Victoria appears to again be in the firing line for severe weather going above and beyond heatwave temperatures.
A "vigorous cold front" crossing the state could bring damaging wind gusts to higher altitude areas, the Bureau of Meteorology says.
Strong wind gusts are forecast for an area including Maryborough and Kyneton.
The front could be a harbinger of more refreshing temperatures later in the week.
The bureau expects temperatures to drop from a maximum 38 degrees on Tuesday to 31 degrees the next day, and reach a balmy 25 on Thursday.
The barometer will then start climbing again.
No thunderstorms are expected later today (Tuesday).
That is in contrast to yesterday when lighting and thunder crackled over Bendigo.
V/Line continues to work to an extreme heat timetable.
Anyone in areas likely to be affected by Tuesday's gusty conditions should heed State Emergency Service warnings that:
