Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 26-year-old man.
The image of Dallas Rouxelle has been released in the hope someone recognises him and has information of his whereabouts.
A warrant has been issued for the man for damage and assault related offences.
He is known to frequent the Ballarat, Moorabool, Melton and Bendigo areas.
Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
