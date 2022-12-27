Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo police searching for wanted man Dallas Rouxelle

Updated December 27 2022 - 2:17pm, first published 12:30pm
Wanted man Dallas Rouxelle. Picture by Victoria Police

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 26-year-old man.

