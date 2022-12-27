Bendigo Advertiser
Pyramid Hill Streetscape Revitalisation Project stalls due to floods, worker shortage

DC
By David Chapman
Updated December 27 2022 - 2:55pm, first published 12:00pm
An artist's impression of the Pyramid Hill streetscape project.

Loddon Shire Council is in talks to revive the $1.58 million Pyramid Hill Streetscape Revitalisation Project which had stalled due to wet weather and difficulty in finding workers.

