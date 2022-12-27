Loddon Shire Council is in talks to revive the $1.58 million Pyramid Hill Streetscape Revitalisation Project which had stalled due to wet weather and difficulty in finding workers.
In May this year, council appointed a contractor - Echuca-based construction firm Capeng Pty Ltd - to deliver the project with works starting in July.
The project aims to unify the township via themed works along the town approaches and pedestrian navigation.
Works include improving pedestrian networks and safety, linking key public spaces and providing additional landscaping and shade.
Unfortunately the project has encountered some difficulties, not the least being the floods which swept the region in October.
"The project has experienced significant delays due to extended wet weather, followed by the flood and also difficulty securing the necessary sub-contractors who are in high demand," Loddon Shire mayor Dan Straub said.
"Council is working with the contractor to see a resumption of work as soon as possible.
"I would like to thank the community for your patience as we seek to progress the project."
The project has been made possible thanks to $800,000 in funding from the Victorian Government's Building Works package and Council.
