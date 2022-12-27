New faces plus hard work equals fresh optimism for Pioneers

Danny O'Bree has been around the Bendigo Pioneers' program for long enough to know that it's fraught with danger to get carried away with pre-season form.
He'e seen more than his fair share of "December specialists" in his time to realise that looking good on the track in summer doesn't necessarily equate to playing good footy at NAB League level in the middle of winter.
That being said, the Pioneers' boys head coach does have a pep in his step heading into the new year.
With the first block of pre-season training complete, O'Bree was more than satisfied with what the group produced.
"This time of year you get excited about what next year could provide,'' O'Bree said.
"We've had a bigger intake of acceptances which is really promising for the program.
"It creates more competition for spots which has the potential to make the program better.
"Our coaching staff are really excited and we can't wait to get stuck into building the list.
"Everything has been really positive so far which will hold us in good stead when we decide on the list."
The region's best young talent has put in the hard yards at the club's training bases in Bendigo, Echuca, Swan Hill and Mildura.
"I'm really happy with all parts of our region,'' O'Bree said.
"The boys that have previously been in the program have come back in really good shape and some of the boys that have come into the program for the first time are in ripping order.
"It's going to be interesting come selection time (in February)."
As well as new talent in the playing group, the Pioneers also have some fresh faces in their coaching staff.
Former Sandhurst midfielder and Dragons' under-18 coach Jeremy Rodi is a Pioneers' assistant coach this year.
"The best thing about Jezza is that he came through the program as a player and he helped with our under-16s last year,'' O'Bree said.
"Now he comes into the program as an assistant coach, he's not that much older than the playing group, he's been through what they're going through and he can use his experiences to help guide them through.
"That's a super positive for our kids. He also brings some enthusiasm to our coaching group.
"We're passionate about our players pursuing footy in their life and it's the same with our staff.
"Jezza has a passion for coaching and development and he's doing a teaching degree as well."
Rodi won't play for Sandhurst in 2023. He'll return to his hometown Mildura to play in the Sunraysia league.
