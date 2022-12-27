Heading into the New Year's break Andrew Martin has put several busy weeks on the golf course to rest.
The push to the midpoint of the ISPS PGA Tour of Australasia season included a win at the Victorian PGA Championship at Moonah Links in November before numerous top-10 finishes which sees him sitting in fifth position on the order of merit.
Once the season wraps up in late March 2023 the top-five on the OOM receive a life-changing opportunity - DP World Tour card exemptions.
Despite what's on offer Martin isn't getting overwhelmed with what's ahead.
"I've been around the tour for a while now and I know my body," he said.
"I play my best golf when I am refreshed so hopefully the good game continues once I am back at it.
"But I will keep doing the same and not get too far ahead of myself.
"I will play how I have been, one round and one shot at a time and then I will worry about the results when they come."
Martin is in fifth position on the OOM with 411.96, behind Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, David Micheluzzi and Cameron Scott, but as players are required to play a minimum of four events to count.
With most of the above mentioned golfers unlikely to play again on the tour this season, the Neangar Park golfer has potential to snag a ticket to Europe if he can put up a solid performance during the second half of the season.
Sport news:
But in all honesty he's not focused on numbers and rankings at the moment but more so on making the most of the break during the festive season.
"After what was a very busy five weeks on the road where I've been playing quite well - it does take a toll after a while," he said.
"Definitely not complaining after the previous years that we've had (COVID-19 interruptions), but I am certainly ready to switch off and recharge ahead of the rest of the season."
The next event that counts towards the OOM is the TPS Victoria at the Rosebud Country Club from January 26-29.
However, it's not golf clubs down until then as he will be back in action from early January for a handful of pro-am events across the state which includes the annual pilgrimage back home for tournaments at both Neangar and Axedale.
The string of pro-ams begins on January 3 at Portsea before the Bendigo swing tees up nine days later at Neangar, followed by Axedale the next day.
Before he gets back to work properly on securing more OOM points he will also head to Traralgon for a two-day tournament (January 19-20) worth $50,0000 where he will also get in some work with his Latrobe Valley-based longtime coach Darren Cole.
"It will be nice to head to Traralgon to see my coach and play in his club's pro-am the week before TPS Rosebud as it will give me a chance to work on a few things before I properly get back into it," he said.
Having a win on the year's resume ahead of the break had made the break all the better for Martin.
His second professional victory at Moonah Links was just as thrilling as his first in 2021 at TPS Sydney where he equaled a world record with four eagles in his final round.
At Moonah he finished his last hole in regular play at nine-under then had a nervous wait as he watched the final groups make their way down the home stretch of the Open course.
Martin sat atop the leaderboard, but was quickly joined by Brett Coletta, Adam Bland and Lincoln Tighe who all finished at nine-under.
Luckily Martin wasted no time while waiting for the field to finish and immediately made his way back to the driving range as there "were a couple things I wanted to work on that really didn't feel all that great on the last few holes".
The stage was set for a four-way playoff down the 519m par-five 18th.
What came next was one of the most demanding 60 minutes of golf that Martin had ever experienced during his career - in total five sudden-death playoffs which would see Martin make five consecutive birdies and eventually defeat Tighe for the title.
