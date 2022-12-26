Champ puts in for young athletes

A DUAL national shot put champion, Emma Berg will pass on tips to athletes of all ages at upcoming clinics at Athletics Bendigo Region's home in Flora Hill.
The 21-year-old will play a key role giving tips on shot put, discus and javelin as part of a throws clinic being run on January 10 and 11.
There will also be sessions on jumps, and pole vault.
Two-hour sessions on both days will start at 10am at the Retreat Road complex.
Athletes aged 12 and above are welcome to sign up, whether they regularly compete in throws, jumps, or pole vault, or are newcomers to field and track.
Places are limited to 12 per session.
Marks of 14.24m and 13.87m earned Berg gold in shot put at Athletics Australia's national field and track championships in 2019 and '22 in Sydney.
Among the many highs of this year was a best of 15.39m at the English open championships run in July in Bedford.
Berg contested two events in England, but was sidelined for the Ireland meet, as part of an Australian 23-and-under team which toured Great Britain.
A multiple state and Victoria Country champion, Berg plays a key role for South Bendigo in Athletics Victoria Shield League and will be aiming for more championship glory in the New Year.
The coaching panel for the camp includes long-time coach Peter Barrett, a level three World Athletics Coach; and Peter Clarke, Bendigo Little Athletics coaching manager, level one coach.
Cost is $25 per person and registration is via the Athletics Bendigo website.
Meanwhile, entries are rolling in for Athletics Bendigo's Memorials Night to be run on January 7 at Flora Hill.
Highlights of the night will be the Hilson Builders-sponsored Sally Conroy Memorial 200m, and the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Richard Kitt Memorial 1500m.
Both classics are run under handicap conditions.
A big night of action includes the 200m and 800m handicaps sponsored by Bicknell's InterSport for Little Athletes.
Rare Air Club will host a pole vault challenge for men's and women's open classes, and mixed novice.
Entries for the track events via the AB website, and pole vault through the Rare Air Club webpage.
