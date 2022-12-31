What next? Bendigo has unfinished business as 2023 dawns

PLENTY of unanswered questions swirl around Bendigo as the new year begins.
Here's a few pending decisions to keep an eye on over the course of 2023.
Each could have far-reaching implications for Bendigo, its economy and the way we tackle sweeping challenges.
Bendigo-built Bushmasters may be the symbol of Australia's aid to Ukraine but one thing seems certain: not enough are over there.
Australia struggled in 2022 to get 90 of the heavily armoured trucks over to Europe.
Some Canberra leaders are increasingly concerned about that, especially those who think Australia needs to double its commitment to 180 Bushmasters.
Australia is not the only country struggling to get equipment to Ukraine and its military leaders say Bushmaster delays cannot be helped.
Military transport systems are stretched by domestic and Pacific service, and can only carry so many Bushmasters at a time when available, they told a recent Senate Estimates Committee hearing.
The shortfalls seem certain to intensify in 2023.
Ukraine is now heavily reliant on western allies and the war seems unlikely to end any time soon.
As Ukraine's ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko put it in December, when talking about another sorely needed piece of equipment, 155mm ammunition:
"If you have any in your garage, let me know because we really need it".
He used the same gathering - for a "meet the ambassador" event at Melbourne's Australian Institute of International Affairs - to praise Bushmasters.
"In terms of the military side, Bushmasters are doing a good job. We'll be asking for more of those," Mr Myroshnychenko said.
Defence and government representatives have so far been coy on suggestions Bendigo could build more Bushmasters to replace those donated to Ukraine.
It would not necessarily be as easy as flicking a switch on manufacturing equipment at Thales' north Bendigo factory.
Defence sector builds are notoriously complex and time consuming. The standards are high, the materials can be hard to procure and the financial costs considerable.
Still, the Australian Defence Force has kept channels open with Thales about its future needs, Major General Andrew Bottrell recently told the powerful Senate Estimates Committee.
"We're very acutely aware of Thales' workforce and trying to keep that at a point where it continues to be viable for the future," he said.
The Commonwealth Games kick off in just three year's time and details remain light on Bendigo-specific construction projects.
It means Bendigo businesses are not yet sure what contracts they can vie for, despite a need for a major athlete's village build and upgrades to multiple sports venues.
The plans are coming, council and state leaders have said as planning barrels into a second year of extremely tight deadlines.
Both the government and the City of Greater Bendigo expect to kick into a new gear in 2023.
One notable tender already released calls for consultants on what has in the past been the vexed issue of Indigenous involvement, through a Reconciliation action plan.
Activists have been pointing out the Games' links to an empire that dispossessed their Ancestors since Brisbane, 1982.
They were a visible presence at Melbourne 2006 and Gold Coast 2018.
Still, some Bendigo Traditional Owners view the 2026 Games as a chance to foster Reconciliation and have helped with early planning.
They were encouraged by a symbolic act the Birmingham Games' closing ceremony.
A group including Dja Dja Wurrung man Rodney Carter used the event to invite athletes to Victoria in 2026, rather than simply welcome them,
"For the first time in our modern history we were at least afforded an opportunity to make a decision like that," he said.
No-one said slashing Bendigo's emissions to zero by 2030 was going to be easy but hope seemed to completely evaporate late in 2022.
Community emissions were simply too high, a City of Greater Bendigo report conceded recently.
"Decarbonisation is not occurring rapidly enough to achieve the 2030 zero emissions municipal target," report authors told councillors.
That would not have come as a surprise to those behind a council led "Climate Collaboration" uniting businesses and community groups. They want Bendigo to get as close to zero as possible.
How close may become clearer in the first half of 2023 when the group throws a major climate summit in Bendigo and reveal what it calls "city-scale climate projects" it has been working on.
The other question is how big is too big? There are things that would be beyond the community, its businesses and civic leaders.
Still, some would argue there is nothing wrong with ambition.
As guest speaker and policy specialist Benjy Lee put it at a community Climate Collaboration meeting earlier this year:
"You'll never see me putting a lid on what can be achieved because aspirations are super important."
