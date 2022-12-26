The last of the floodwaters isolating residents north of Kerang in the Gannawarra Shire will be shifted over coming weeks, with standing water set to be pumped away from several sites in Benjeroop and Murrabit West.
Emergency services, the council and water authority Goulburn-Murray Water have come together to plan and organise the action and last Thursday three pumps were started up at two initial sites.
Gannawarra Shire mayor Charlie Gillingham said some local residents had "had a lot to deal with", with water around their houses for close to two months.
Some "landlocked" water that was blocking roads and restricting access was now being pumped off.
"This is to allow people to get back to their homes and properties," he said.
"It's being pumped from four or five strategic places - it'll take a number of weeks."
Management of the issue was complicated by the fact the government had bought back land in the Benjeroop area following the 2011 floods which was now part of the floodplain.
Gannawarra was now "pretty much now in recovery mode" from the October-November floods, the mayor said.
In general there was still plenty of water lying around in paddocks.
"It's still going to take a while to recede," Cr Gillingham said.
"Hopefully we don't get any thunderstorms in the foreseeable future."
Although a lot of crops have been lost or damaged, harvests were now going ahead.
Next on the list for the council was permanent road repairs, with somewhere around $50 million worth of work needed, for which the shire would be seeking funding.
