Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Trapped floodwaters to be pumped out of Murrabit and Benjeroop over coming weeks.

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated December 27 2022 - 3:00pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pumps started up on Thursday, to begin moving water away from two initial locations at Benjeroop and Murrabit. Picture courtesy of Gannawarra Shire Council.

The last of the floodwaters isolating residents north of Kerang in the Gannawarra Shire will be shifted over coming weeks, with standing water set to be pumped away from several sites in Benjeroop and Murrabit West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.