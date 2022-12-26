Spirit out to regain best form in Adelaide

Taking better care of the ball will be one of the key areas for the Bendigo Spirit when they return to the court on Wednesday night.
On the rebound from their first defeat of the Women's National Basketball League season, the Spirit travel to Adelaide to play a Lightning squad that has the ability to defeat any team in the competition.
The Spirit didn't play well in a number of different areas in Friday night's loss to Southside Flyers, but turnovers proved particularly costly early in the contest.
The Spirit turned the ball over seven times in the first quarter alone and the Flyers jumped the home side.
"We didn't connect,'' Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"A lot of the time the pass decision was right, but the catcher wasn't ready or we passed the ball expecting someone to be there and they weren't there.
"That's very much unlike us.
"Our offence really affected our ability to play good defence. We took a lot of poor shots."
The loss saw the Spirit (7-1) lose top spot on the ladder to the Melbourne Boomers (8-1).
The Townsville Fire (5-2) sit third, with the Southside Flyers (6-3) in fourth spot.
The Spirit's opponent on Wednesday, Adelaide, is in sixth place with a 3-6 record.
The Lightning have lost their past three matches, including a nine-point loss to the Spirit in Mildura on December 10.
The Spirit will again be without guard Tessa Lavey because of a calf injury.
WNBL ladder after round seven: Melbourne Boomers (8-1), Bendigo (7-1), Townsville (5-2), Southside Flyers (6-3), Perth Lynx (3-5), Adelaide (3-6), Sydney Uni (2-7), Canberra (0-9).
