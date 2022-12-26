The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds across regional Victoria.
The warning covers the East Gippsland, North Central, West and South Gippsland forecast districts and parts of Central, Northern Country, North East, Mallee, South West and Wimmera.
The Bureau is predicting severe thunderstorms likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging wind gusts of 90 to 100 kilometres per hour in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Bendigo, Seymour, Maryborough, Ballarat, Traralgon and Bairnsdale.
The possible wild weather is triggered by a trough of low pressure extending across southern Victoria and into the Alpine region.
According to the State Emergency Service, people should:
