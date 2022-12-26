Bendigo Advertiser
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for large part of regional Victoria

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 26 2022 - 2:49pm, first published 2:32pm
Storms could affect a large portion of the state, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Picture by Darren Howe

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds across regional Victoria.

