Several cities will see a changed train service over the next two days as the Department of Transport operates an extreme heat timetable.
Extreme heat timetables, either full or partial, is employed to ensure train services run safely.
It means trains that usually travel at up to 160 kilometres per hour will slow to 90 kilometres per hour or less as steel tracks expand in the heat.
Journey times may be extended by a few minutes, and some services will be replaced by air-conditioned coaches for all or part of the journey.
On Tuesday, December 27, a full extreme heat timetable will be in place along the Bendigo, Ararat, Maryborough and Albury lines.
A full extreme heat timetable will be in place on the Seymour and Shepparton lines on both December 27 and 28.
There will be a partial extreme heat timetable for the Swan Hill and Echuca lines across the two days.
A full extreme heat timetable will be in place Traralgon and Bairnsdale lines on Wednesday, December 28.
According to the Department of Transport, there will be drinking water on board trains and passengers are encouraged to travel with bottled water and wear cool clothing.
Check the V/Line website prior to travelling to see if your services are impacted.
