Extreme heat timetable to see trains travelling slower on some regional lines including Bendigo

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 26 2022 - 6:10pm, first published 2:30pm
Due to the heat, trains will be running slower on the Bendigo line. Picture by Noni Hyett

Several cities will see a changed train service over the next two days as the Department of Transport operates an extreme heat timetable.

