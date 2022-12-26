AN EMOTIONAL week for Kyneton's Mick and Mel Sell ended on a high following their stirring victory at Moonee Valley on Christmas Eve with Magnum Bullet.
In the same week the affable couple farewelled Mick's nanna Alce at a service in the West Gippsland town of Buln Buln, the Sells were able to celebrate rather than commiserate with dual city wins just a few days apart.
The second of only two starters for the week for the stable, Magnum Bullet followed Lovin' Laughs, who notched up an impressive victory at Sandown on Wednesday, into the winner's circle in what was the last Victorian gallops race run before Christmas on Saturday.
After settling three-wide over the 1200m journey, Magnum Bullet, superbly ridden by Neil Farley, loomed up to his rivals on the home turn and quickly shot clear, cruising to a compelling 1.25-length win over Social Conscience (Sheridan Clarke), with Joltin' Joe (Lachlan King) a further length-and-a-half back in third.
It was the ever-consistent five-year-old gelding's sixth career win from 26 starts and an emphatic first at metropolitan level.
Magnum Bullet put the writing on the wall with his gallant second at his previous start at The Valley behind the Ciaron Maher and Dave Eustace-trained Quraysha.
That followed a strong win on his home track at Kyneton in mid-November, when he was again ridden by Farley.
The son of Magnus out of the mare Silesia has been unplaced only once in six starts in his latest campaign, highlighted by a pair of wins, seemingly indicating he is at the peak of his powers.
In a week of mixed and many emotions, Mel Sell struggled to hold back the tears post-race.
The win came with an added layer of sentimentalism, achieved at the racetrack where her grandfather's ashes were scattered a few years ago.
"It's hard to find me lost for words, but I am," she said.
"To Nan Sell, who passed away, we unfortunately laid her to rest on Wednesday and Lovin' Laughs came out and gave us the goods.
"All the family were there (at the service), it was just amazing scenes.
"And then to back it up with this horse ... he's just so tough.
"My grandfather passed away on Christmas Eve a few years ago and I grabbed a can and went out to Manikato Gardens before we saddled up and just asked him if he could help me get him across the line.
"So thanks Grandpa and thanks Nan."
Sell was quick to deflect much praise to the underrated and hard-working Farley, who moved to Australia from Ireland five years ago for further opportunities, and finally ticked off his first metro win on Saturday.
"Credit to Neil Farley, he doesn't get anywhere near the credit he deserves," she said.
"This was his first metro winner and he has done so much to help our team. I can't thank him enough.
"How could you take him off (the horse)? He turns up everywhere that we need him. He is one of the most consistent riders in Victoria.
"He is within the top 10 riders in the state, when you compare country to metro.
"He just doesn't have those metro opportunities, but when you keep whacking away in the right areas, they come.
"It's much the same with this horse. You keep poking around and finding the right races."
For 30-year-old Farley, the thrill of his first metropolitan winner was matched by the joy of doing it for the Sells and with Magnum Bullet.
"It's been a long time in the making. I've had a few near-misses in the past, but to do it for Mick and Mel - they've been great supporters of mine - very cruisy people to work with," he said.
"The horse is in great form this preparation. It's a big thrill.
"(Magnum Bullet's) improvement has probably just come with age really.
"As Mick said, as a two-year-old he was ready to get rid of him - he wasn't showing him a lot, but he's just come better with age.
"This prep, he's absolutely flying."
Farley has ridden Magnum Bullet now on four occasions for two wins and one second.
The gelding's Moonee Valley win boosted his stakes earnings to $192,385.
