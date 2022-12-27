Bendigo Advertiser
Geoff Rollinson appointed Gannawarra Shire Council CEO

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated December 28 2022 - 4:28pm, first published December 27 2022 - 11:00am
New CEO Geoff Rollinson (third from left) with mayor Charlie Gillingham (second from left) and four of Gannawarra's six other councillors.

Gannawarra Shire Council has a new CEO, with popular former director of infrastructure and development Geoff Rollinson appointed for a three-year term following an extensive recruitment process.

