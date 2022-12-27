Gannawarra Shire Council has a new CEO, with popular former director of infrastructure and development Geoff Rollinson appointed for a three-year term following an extensive recruitment process.
Gannawarra mayor Charlie Gillingham said Mr Rollinson's was "a great appointment".
"Geoff is well regarded within the Gannawarra community, having worked with Gannawarra Shire Council and the former Borough and Shire of Kerang," he said.
"Councillors agreed that he was the outstanding applicant."
Employed at the shire since it was created by merger in 1995, Mr Rollinson has also held roles there as works engineer and manager of operational services.
He was acting CEO during this year's floods, and in his former role provided practical leadership during the floods of January 2011.
Beginning in the job on December 22, Mr Rollinson has replaced former chief executive officer Tom O'Reilly, whose contract councillors chose not to renew after five years.
The new CEO thanked councillors for appointing him and signalled he was optimistic for the future.
"I am fortunate to have lived in the Gannawarra for most of my career with council, which has helped foster relationships with the community," he said.
"I look forward to working with the councillors and the community in not only helping the Gannawarra recover from the 2022 floods, but to continue to make [it] a great place to live and work."
