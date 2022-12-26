VFL or BFNL?: Tardrew to decide on playing future

The availability of VFL-listed players will play a major role in Sandhurst's 2023 BFNL premiership campaign.
Collingwood VFL co-captain Lachlan Tardrew has returned to the Dragons as an aligned player, but he could yet become a full-time Dragon.
The star midfielder/half-back is moving back to Bendigo from Melbourne in the new year after gaining employment as a teacher at Marist College.
"The official word at the moment is that he would like to explore what it would look like if he did travel to Melbourne and continue to play for Collingwood,'' Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said.
"He's well aware that it might be too tough to do that, but he wants to give it a go. He'll know pretty early on if it's going to work or not.
"If it doesn't work out he's keen to be involved with us full-time and he'll be an assistant coach.
"If he does play for Collingwood, he'll still train with us once a week and they have four byes through the year, so we'll see a fair bit of him.
"It's a bit up in the air at the moment. We told him we'd be wrapped to have him back as an aligned player and beyond that if it was full-time.
"We're happy to take what we get, he'll make a difference whichever way it goes."
Essendon VFL midfielder Sam Conforti has also returned to the Dragons as an aligned player, while key forward Cobi Maxted (Collingwood) and running machine Cooper Smith (North Melbourne) remain on track to be on VFL lists.
The potential availability of Tardrew and Conforti adds some class and ball-winning ability to the Sandhurst midfield group.
The Dragons have also signed former Castlemaine midfielder Will Moran.
The son of former Castlemaine coach Don Moran, Will has moved to Bendigo for work and adds depth and flexibility to the Sandhurst midfield group.
"Both Will and us are really not sure how good Will can be,'' Connick said.
"He's really committed to his footy and wants to get as far as he possibly can.
"He wants to throw himself into the footy club and get a feel for how good he could be.
"He's put in a fair bit of work and wants to get himself really fit and see where it takes him.
"We don't have any expectations, but we don't have any ceiling on what he can do either. We're very excited to have him at the club. He's a great kid."
Connick said he was looking forward to seeing improvement in his side's midfield rotations.
"It's looking promising,'' he said.
"(Nick) Stagg back is handy. Tardrew is an instant (upgrade) as well. We'll have Sam Conforti for a little bit as well.
"We've got a few 20 and 21-year-olds that have been through the middle in the past couple of years that will, hopefully, take another step."
Sandhurst has also made some more handy additions to its key position posts.
New co-coach Bryce Curnow is a proven top-class centre half-forward or centre half-back, while Bendigo Pioneers graduate Lachlan Wright is an athletic key forward.
The Dragons have also gained the services of Harrison Monk - who can play at either end of the ground.
Monk played some senior footy for Maryborough before moving to Mildura.
He's back in Bendigo for 2023 to complete his medical degree and has signed with the Dragons.
"We've got potentially one more (recruit), but we're pretty happy with what we've got,'' Connick said.
"Anyone else now would just be an added bonus. Looking at our squad we don't see any glaring weaknesses."
Sandhurst opens its 2023 season with a home game against Kangaroo Flat on April 15.
