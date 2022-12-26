Tellmesumthingrl gives Manton surprise first training win

THEY say, the best things in life are unexpected because there were no expectations.
This certainly rang true for Bendigo harness racing trainer and driver Ashley Manton at Lord's Raceway on Thursday night.
The 28-year-old excitedly notched up his maiden win as a trainer by steering Tellmesumthingrl to victory on Elmore Pacing Cup night.
No one was more surprised than Manton himself to see the five-year-old pacing mare take the honours at the long odds of $61.
Owned and bred by fellow Bendigo trainer and good friend Brad Stevens, the daughter of Julius Caesar and the mare Parisian Operative had not only been winless in 32 previous starts, but had never run a place.
Asked if he had any indication a win was in the works, a candid Manton replied: "Definitely not."
"The horse has had a few problems and in 32 starts has pretty much done nothing," he added.
"So I was surprised as anyone she broke through."
Manton hailed the addition of spreaders to Tellmesumthingrl's gear as the likely difference maker on Thursday night.
"It was something pretty simple in the end," he said.
"She should have won a few starts ago (at Charlton in June) when Alex Ashwood had it.
"But it was a nice early Christmas present knocking off the first win."
Tellmesumthingrl is the only horse Manton, who has been involved in harness racing for the past 12 years, currently trains.
The mare has bounced from stable to stable over the past three years, having been trained at various stages by Dylan Marshall, Stevens, Ashwood and now Manton.
Manton, who has been in the sulky for all but five of her starts, said Tellmesumthingrl's primary role was as a training partner for Brad Stevens' team of horses, among them Everybodylovesme, who finished an eye-catching fourth behind Blue Coman in Thursday night's Elmore Trotters Cup.
"We use her as a pacemaker for all of Brad's horses, so she comes in handy," Manton said.
"He was pretty rapt with Everybodylovesme. He was only beaten by a metre-and-a-half in a last-half of 58.
"I reckon she has some really nice wins ahead of her."
Tellmesumthingrl's win snapped a bit of win-drought too for Manton.
It was only his second win this season from 47 drives and the 67th of his career.
He is content to continue training just the one horse, while also helping Stevens out with his concreting business.
"It'll just be a mild thing for me, training," he said.
"I don't mind helping other people with their horses, there's less stress that way."
Manton was uncertain when Tellmesumthingrl would next venture to the racetrack, but was optimistic she would be able to build on her maiden success.
"Now that she's not a maiden we'll have to find a suitable race somewhere," he said.
"It might be a bit tougher from here, but with the right race she should be thereabouts.
"It's just a matter of finding the right one."
