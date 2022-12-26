Bendigo Advertiser
Tellmesumthingrl gives Manton surprise first training win

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 26 2022 - 3:24pm, first published 11:30am
It was a proud moment for trainer-driver Ashley Manton, who notched up his first ever training success courtesy of Tellmesumthingrl at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway last Thursday night. Picture by Claire Weston Photography

THEY say, the best things in life are unexpected because there were no expectations.

