Many personal bests fall at Milers meet

PLENTY of personal best times were broken by Athletics Bendigo Region athletes at last Thursday night's running of the Victorian Milers Meet in Box Hill.
Leg two in a five-round series drew hundreds of athletes to race 1500m or 800m.
Among the many highs for Bendigo was the performance of University's Tullie Rowe in the A-grade 1500m.
Rowe lowered her personal best by seven seconds to 4:30.63 as she charged to a fourth-place finish in a race won by Morgan Mitchell from Western Athletics in 4:27.99.
Runner-up was Williamstown's Piper Gay, 4:28.74, as Albury's Hayley Whitsed was third in 4:28.80.
It was another great duel between Harrison Boyd, from Bendigo Harriers, and Remy Williams, from Dandenong, in the B-grade 1500m.
Boyd clocked 3:49.21 to be runner-up to Williams, 3:46, as Matt Buckell, from University, lowered his PB by six seconds to 3:51.74 to be seventh in the race.
South Bendigo's Logan Tickell ran the 1500m in 4:00.57 to be fourth in D-grade as Uni's Avery McDermid was 13th in 4:08.29.
Chelsea Tickell ran the C final in 4:52.58 to be fifth.
Billy Meade, from University, cut his 1500m PB by eight seconds to 4:13.97 as he was fourth in G division.
Uni Pride clubmate Phoebe Lonsdale ran the 1500m in 4:58.39, a two-second improvement, to be 11th in the D final.
Other results for University were Angus Macafee, fifth in E-grade in 4:03.61; Max Rowe, seventh in 4:42.72; Mason Woodward, 17th in L in 4:55.10; and Ebony Woodward, 15th in E in 5:49.10.
Jackson Eadon, from Bendigo Harriers, ran the F-grade 1500m in 4:13.13 to be 12th.
South Bendigo's Anna Mulquiny was 10th in the F-grade 1500m in 5:44.10.
Nathan Crowley, from University, ran the 800m in 2:00;17 to be eighth in D-grade.
It was a fine run by Daniel Noden, from Bendigo Harriers, as a time of 2:02.19 earned second place in the E final.
Eaglehawk's Scarlett Southern ran the two laps in 2:24.80 to be seventh in C-grade.
Next round in the Victorian Milers season of five meets will be on January 24 at Box Hill.
