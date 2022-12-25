Sheldon takes out distance duel

TALENTED youngster Bradie Sheldon charged to victory in the latest heat of the Bendigo Athletics Club's distance series at the Flora Hill track.
A field of 21 contested the Kevin Shanahan Naturopath-sponsored 1000m at the Retreat Road complex.
Thursday night's showdown was the fifth in the long-running series, now in its 36th year.
The BAC races are usually held as part of the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track racing, but were switched to Flora Hill this season because of track upgrades at the Barnard Street venue.
Racing in the Bendigo University colours, Sheldon began from the 50-second mark in leg five of the series and charged to the lead at 300 metres to go in the 2 1/2 lap contest.
He won in 3.33 minutes as Eaglehawk's Tim Sullivan, a 10-time gold medallist across three Paralympic Games campaigns was runner-up in 3.45 from the 40-second mark.
At the age of 47, Sullivan is still racing strongly and will play a key role in Eaglehawk's run toward more glory at next month's Victoria Country field and track championships at Geelong's Landy Field.
Bendigo Harriers' rising star Josh Evans contested his first run in the 2022-23 series and was third and fastest in 2.52 minutes from a mark of 1.40.
Eighth overall and fastest female in 3.20 was Abbey Reid.
Race six in the series will be run on January 12 when athletes contest the Hilson Builders-sponsored 800m.
Results from Thursday night's Kevin Shanahan Naturopath-sponsored 1000m:
Bradie Sheldon 50 seconds, 4.23 race time, 3.33 actual time; Tim Sullivan 40, 4.25, 3.45; Josh Evans 1.40, 4.32, 2.52 (fastest time); Greg Hilson 1.15, 4.35, 3.20 (third fastest time); Thomas Reid 1.25, 4.35, 3.10 (second fastest time); David Cripps 1.15, 4.37, 3.22 (5th fastest time); Richard Marchingo 30, 4.43, 4.13; Abbey Reid 1.25, 4.45, 3.20 (fourth fastest time); Eric Baker 50, 4.49, 3.59; Jack Norris 35, 4.50, 4.15; Geoff Jordan 40, 4.51, 4.11; John Justice 0, 4.52, 4.52; April Wainwright 1.10, 4.53, 3.43; Andrea Smith 50, 4.53, 4.03; Nadene Macdonald 20, 5.00, 4.40; Renae Graham 5, 5.01, 4.56; Keelan McInerney 1.10, 5.02, 3.52; Katie Graham 35, 5.03, 4.28; Kevin Shanahan 30, 5.15, 4.45; Justine Babitsch 25, 5.19, 4.54; Rebecca Soulsby 20, 5.54, 5.34.
