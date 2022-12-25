Three people including two children have been taken to hospital for observation following a two-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon along High Street Golden Square near the intersection with Oak Street.
Leading Senior Constable Todd Deary said around 4pm a white utility vehicle heading towards the Bendigo CBD had attempted to perform a U-turn along High Street.
A second grey vehicle travelling in the same direction from Castlemaine has crashed into its side, despite braking.
READ MORE:
"He had nowhere to go so he's hit the door and it's lucky no one was really hurt," LSC Deary said.
"There were kids in the back seat (of the ute) so very lucky no one was more hurt.
"The second driver braked pretty hard but couldn't avoid them in the end."
An 84-year-old female passenger from the second grey vehicle was taken to hospital and two children, aged nine and 11, from the white utility were taken to hospital for observation.
LSC Deary said no one was "seriously hurt" but they all needed to be checked out.
The driver of the white utility will be charged with performing an unsafe U-turn.
Emergency services will continue to clear the scene with some minimal impact on traffic.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.