The Bendigo Salvation Army team has once again catered for more than a hundred people in a festive Christmas feast.
The Christmas Day lunch at the Mundy Street headquarters was beautifully decked out with nativity scene, fairy lights and a stunning tree with more than 100 community guests treated to a fun day.
Major Andrew Walker, Salvation Army area officer for North Victoria said it was great to be able to host the event for the Bendigo community.
"It's good to be able to provide somewhere where people can come along and celebrate the day," he said.
"They can find people to mix with and make it a bit of a celebration.
"So we're fortunate that we're able to do it."
Earlier in December, research conducted by the Salvation Army was released which indicated 99 per cent of the charity's clients are worried about the cost of the festive season, with six in 10 responding saying they'll struggle to afford presents for their children.
Three in 10 Australians will struggle to pay utilities, a statistic that rises to 55 per cent of people who access the Salvation Army's services.
Nationwide, the charity has seen unprecedented demand for food hampers, meals, gifts and accommodation.
Nationwide, the Salvation Army plans to distribute more than 64,000 hampers and vouchers along with hundreds of thousands of Christmas gifts and toys.
More than 136,000 meals will be served during the Christmas period with 68,000 beds reserved for those in need.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
