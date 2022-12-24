A severe heatwave warning has been issued for Victoria for three days beginning with Christmas day.
From Sunday, December 25 to Tuesday, December 27, weather is set to climb and the public are reminded to take precautions to keep themselves and other vulnerable people safe.
Christmas Day in Bendigo will be a sunny one with an expected top of 34 and an extreme UV index of 13 so remember to be sun smart and slip, slop and slap.
Boxing Day or December 26 will have a low of 18 and a high of 37, with possible storms and a 20 per cent chance of rain before Tuesday's expected top of 38 and low of 20 with light winds becoming northerly 15 to 20 km/h during the evening.
Wednesday will remain warm with a top of 33 with possible rainfall up to 10mm before the weather cools into the 20s for the remainder of the week.
Heat can cause illnesses such as heat cramps and heat exhaustion which can lead to the life-threatening condition of heatstroke which BetterHealth.com says is fatal in up to 80 per cent of cases but which is also preventable.
Those most at risk are older people, young children and people with a medical condition.
Some of the actions people can take to protect themselves and others include:
Where it is necessary to go out, people should wear a hat and sunscreen and take a bottle of water with them. People should dress in light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fibres like cotton and linen.
Food that needs refrigeration should be properly stored with intense activity like exercise, renovating and gardening avoided. Cancel non-essential outings and plan essential activities for the coolest part of the day.
Offer to help family, friends and neighbours who are aged over 65 or who have an illness by doing shopping or other errands so they can avoid the heat.
Look after those most at risk including neighbours living alone, older people, young children, people with a medical condition and pets.
Take care of animals with a cool bath, a wet towel to lie on, a place next top a fan and plenty of fresh water.
Watch, read or listen to news reports for more information. Keep up to date with weather forecasts - check the Bureau of Meteorology forecast online and read the current heat health alert on health.vic.gov.au.
If you observe symptoms of heat-related illness, seek medical help.
For more information on surviving the heat, visit betterhealth.vic.gov.au/campaigns/survive-heat
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
