Having plenty of fresh water

Take small sips of water frequently

Never leaving children, adults or pets in cars - the temperature can double in minutes

Consider spending time in cool or air-conditioned buildings (shopping centres, libraries, cinemas or community centres)

Keep cool by using damp towels containing ice, putting feet in cool water and taking cool (not cold) showers

Block out the sun at home during the day by closing curtains and blinds

Open the windows when there is a cool breeze, the outside temperature is cooler than inside and if it's safe to do so