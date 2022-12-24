A watch and act message has been issued for Moormbool West as emergency services respond to a grassfire that is not yet under control.
Nine emergency vehicles are responding to the incident north-east of Heathcote as of 5.30pm.
The public are reminded that staying close to a building where you can shelter is the safest option, as conditions can change suddenly.
People are encouraged to continue to stay informed and monitor conditions including increased wind speed, change in wind direction, smoke or poor visibility that indicates a changing situation.
Those who are away from home should not return.
If the situation changes, people will need to leave quickly and should plan to take pets, medications, mobile phone and charger.
Those leaving will need to travel to the home of family or friends that are away from the warning area.
Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.
The Country Fire Authority reminds the public that grassfires can generate extreme heat and heat will kill you before the flames reach you.
The next update is expected by 24/12/2022 07:30 pm or as the situation changes.
Stay informed at emergency.vic.gov.au or through the VicEmergency Hotline - freecall 1800 226 226.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
