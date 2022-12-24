Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Warning for grassfire in Moormbool West north-east of Heathcote

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated December 24 2022 - 5:37pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

A watch and act message has been issued for Moormbool West as emergency services respond to a grassfire that is not yet under control.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.