Country Fire Association issues grassfire advice for public southwest of Maldon

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated December 24 2022 - 3:35pm, first published 3:00pm
File picture.

Maldon residents are advised that smoke may be visible in the region due to a grass fire near Parkins Reef Road around two kilometres south west of the township.

