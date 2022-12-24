Maldon residents are advised that smoke may be visible in the region due to a grass fire near Parkins Reef Road around two kilometres south west of the township.
At the time of writing, eight emergency vehicles are responding to the blaze which began around 2.57pm on Saturday afternoon and is still not under control.
The Country Fire Authority has issued an advice message for the Maldon, Perkins Reef area to alert residents to smoke potentially visible from nearby communities and roads.
The public is advised to stay informed and monitor conditions, although there is currently no threat to community members.
People should keep the roads clear so emergency services can respond with the next update on the incident expected by 5.30pm Saturday evening or as the situation changes.
Stay updated at emergency.vic.gov.au or through the VicEmergency hotline freecall 1800 226 226.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
