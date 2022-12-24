A total of 100 COVID-related deaths were reported in Victoria in the past week according to the Department of Health, with 24,238 cases also reported in that time period.
These figures bring the total number of COVID-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began up to 6334, with 4726 deaths so far in 2022.
Locally, the city of Greater Bendigo City recorded 74 new cases in the 24 hours preceding December 23 10.55am with 628 new cases in the last seven days and 572 active cases.
A Victorian health department spokesperson has said while reported COVID cases are stable, hospitalisations have increased this week and deaths are expected to increase following periods of high transmission in the community.
The festive period and associated gatherings are expected to further fuel that risk, but the public is advised to make some adjustments to celebrations to reduce transmission.
Safe gatherings over the holiday period
The risk of COVID-19 infection can increase through large family gatherings and it is important to consider older family members who may be more vulnerable to severe COVID illness.
Some of the ways families can celebrate in a safer way include:
Breakdown of the recent statistics
Unfortunately, there has been a 62.5 per cent increase in the number of daily COVID-related deaths in the past month across Victoria, with 637 deaths in the past three months.
Of those 637 deaths, 49.6 per cent were unvaccinated and 43.6 per cent had not received their third COVID vaccine dose.
There has been, however, a 1.5 per cent decrease in reported COVID cases this week while the average daily number of new cases has also dropped from 3522 the previous week to 3463.
Statewide there are currently 707 COVID patients in hospital, with 35 patients in intensive care including six cleared cases. Seven people are on ventilators.
Public urged to get all recommended doses of vaccine
In the past three months, 4453 COVID patients were hospitalised in Victoria including 41.3 per cent who had not received their third vaccine dose.
1342 (30.1 per cent) were unvaccinated, 41 had received one dose, 456 had two doses, 956 had received three doses and 1658 had received four doses.
Of Victorians aged 50 to 64 years, 80 per cent have had their third dose and 31.6 per cent have had their recommended fourth dose.
Of those aged over 65, 90.8 per cent have had their third dose and 68.1 per cent have had their fourth dose.
Access to antivirals over the summer break
Those requiring a prescription for a COVID-19 medicine who cannot get an appointment with a GP or a GP Respiratory Clinic over the Christmas-New Year period, can contact the Victorian Virtual Emergency Department.
Early testing for COVID-19 and diagnosis are essential to access COVID medicines and for most COVID-19 medicine to work best, it must be taken within five days of getting sick.
All Victorians are eligible to pick up two free packets of RATs at any state testing site until 31 December, with no eligibility requirement.
Report your rapid antigen test result and find your nearest vaccination provider through the Vaccine Clinic Finder.
To access the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Victoria, visit the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Victoria website or call the Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
