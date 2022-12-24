Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Most Victorian COVID deaths recorded in 2022 with 100 in past week

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated December 24 2022 - 3:11pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

A total of 100 COVID-related deaths were reported in Victoria in the past week according to the Department of Health, with 24,238 cases also reported in that time period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.