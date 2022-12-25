Like many across the north central Victorian region, Matthew Glascott and Tiffany Bull were affected by the floods this year.
While they say they were luckier than many people who have lost houses, the generous animal rescuers are still keen to repair the damage on their farm which is likely to cost thousands of dollars.
Metres-high flooding in Spring led to trees collapsing and damage to some animal enclosures, and tragically two rescue animals - Pearl the goat and Dodo the emu - passed away during the storms.
Matt and Tiffany have already started fundraising for repairs with a little help from baby Vixen who was rescued from an antler farm.
"They harvest the antlers for velvet, they'll cut the antlers off and they'll grow back each year in quite a painful process," Matthew said.
"We get them from farms and they keep the boys for the antlers and get rid of most of the females so we try to save a few," Tiffany said.
Vixen has been at the sanctuary since the day she was born and is used to the menagerie now, and has loved getting to know the children visiting in preparation for Christmas.
The four-week old baby deer has been donning tinsel and red and green felt antlers for a festive experience with locals and the sanctuary team are busy brainstorming other ways to help continue caring for more than a hundred animals, and rehoming new creatures that come in on a weekly basis.
"We're working on a few new different ideas like people can sponsor a long-term that will stay here, or one with certain health issues or an older animal," Matt said.
"We're coming up with new ideas so we're not always just getting bombarded with animals and then trying to come up with fundraising."
Roosters, goats and pigs are some of the most commonly-rescued animals at the sanctuary but earlier this year there were also hundreds of camels rescued from the dairy industry which Matt and Tiffany managed to rehome.
There are, of course, a number of animals that will be with the couple for the long haul and fundraising will also keep them comfortable going forward. Recent additions include Croc-y the placid crocodile who loves a scratch between the eyes and Wally the wombat who has tunneled extensively underground but will rapidly emerge when he hears Tiffany or Matt say they have sweet potato.
Permanent camels include the very friendly Humphrey who loves cuddles, as well as Alice and her baby Shirley who joined this year from the dairy.
Ginny the blind pig is another fan favourite who thankfully escaped the floods, although her shelter was not so lucky.
"Pigs are smart, she was right up in the dry corner of the farm and her house was under water," Matt said.
She has now returned to her dilapidated enclosure but that is on the fix-it list for the couple too.
Find out how to support these animals at the Matty's Sanctuary Facebook page.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
